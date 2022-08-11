Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will launch in China at an event scheduled for 7pm local time (4.30pm IST).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 August 2022 12:52 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be 5.4mm thin when unfolded
  • It will get a micro-droplet shape hinge
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may get a 50-megapixel sensor

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be launched in China later today and just a few hours ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been tipped to sport an 8-inch Eco² OLED 2K main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is said to measure 6.56-inch, claimed to be a full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and feature a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main sensor.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications were leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. He claims that the foldable smartphone from Xiaomi will sport an 8-inch 2K Eco² OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED cover display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is claimed to pack the flagship a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel main camera. It could be paired with a 13-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel third camera. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other features may include an X-axis haptic motor and a dual-speaker setup. The phone may weigh 262g.

The tipster claims that when unfolded, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will measure 5.4mm thick — a fact that has already been confirmed by the company. In the folded state, the smartphone will measure 11.4mm thick, as per the tipster. The phone is also confirmed to come with the company's proprietary micro-droplet shaped hinge.

The news comes a day after Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Xiaomi's foldable phone will be launched alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro in China at an event scheduled for 7pm local time (4.30pm IST).

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
