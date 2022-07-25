Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will feature a 50-megapixel outer camera with Leica branding.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 July 2022 20:42 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has also been tipped to sport 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen panels

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It is said to launch in mid 2022
  • Redmi K50S Pro could pack a 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Redmi K50S Pro storage variants have reportedly been tipped by TENAA certifications. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is said to come in two storage variants —the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The Redmi K50S Pro has been listed to come with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will feature a 50-megapixel outer camera with Leica branding and Dolby Vision HDR video recording support. The Redmi K50S Pro is likely to debut as the Xiaomi-owned brand's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel camera.

According to a recent report by Playfuldroid, the recent TENAA certifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Redmi K50S Pro has revealed information about the memory configurations of the handsets. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 (22061218C) is listed to feature two storage variants —the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant while the Redmi K50S Pro (22081212C) is listed to come with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 is said to feature a 50-megapixel outer camera with Leica branding and Dolby Vision HDR video recording support.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has also been tipped to sport 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen panels with 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display and 60Hz refresh rate for the outer display. The smartphone is said to come with a thinner crease compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mix Fold. The rumoured foldable phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to launch in mid 2022.

The Redmi K50S Pro is likely to debut as the Xiaomi-owned brand's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel camera. It is believed to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro that is said to launch globally. The smartphone is believed to be powered by an SM8475 chipset (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC) and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.


Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications, Redmi K50S Pro, Redmi K50S Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times

