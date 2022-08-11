Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Leica-Branded Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 price in China starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,200).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 August 2022 20:17 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Leica-Branded Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (pictured) features a 20-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The new Xiaomi foldable phone is available for pre-order in China
  • The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be sold in two colour options

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was launched in China on Thursday. The new foldable phone is powered by the a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset also features an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K+ (2,160x1,914 pixels) resolution. The inner display has been built to deliver a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 price, availability

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has been priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The mid-tier variant with 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000). Meanwhile, the high-end variant with 12GB + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,41,600). The new foldable smartphone is currently available via Xiaomi's online store for pre-order in China in Moon Shadow Black and Star Gold (translated) colour options.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 runs on Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset with 5G network support. The new foldable handset sports a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner display also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. According to Xiaomi, the outer display is built to produce 1,000 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode.

The handset features an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 folding display with 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 2K+ (2,160x1,914 pixels) resolution. The inner display is built to produce 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The new Xiaomi foldable phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone features three UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens with optical image stabilisation and f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear camera setup features support for recording videos in 8K resolution at 24fps. At the front, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup has been placed horizontally.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 uses Xiaomi's self-developed ‘Micro Waterdrop Hinge'. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support. It measures 161.6mm in length, 73.9mm in width (folded), 144.7mm width (unfolded), 11.2mm depth (folded), and 5.4mm depth (unfolded). The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 weighs about 262g, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.02-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2160x1914 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 price, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 specifications
Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

