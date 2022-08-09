Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be 5.4mm thin and will have a micro-droplet shape hinge.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 August 2022 17:35 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be launched at an event scheduled at 7pm

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may get 6.5-inch outer display
  • It may be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It has also been spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will be launched in China on August 11, the Chinese company has announced. The event will also likely see Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun give an annual speech to share information about the company business. The Mix Fold 2 has been in the news a lot lately and it is tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as well as a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Xiaomi has posted a series of posts on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo confirming the launch of Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 tablet, and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in China at an event scheduled for 7pm local time (4.30pm IST). Apart from announcing the launch date, Xiaomi has also teased some specifications of the foldable smartphone.

As per Xiaomi, the Mix Fold 2 will be 5.4mm thin and it will have an indigenously-developed hinge. The Chinese company says that the foldable smartphone will come with a micro-droplet shape hinge, has a short width, and offers a thinner, lighter experience. Reports have suggested that the smartphone will come with 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen panels with 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display and 60Hz refresh rate for the outer display. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and come with a 50-megapixel outer camera with Leica branding.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has already launched the Mi Pad 5 Pro last year with 11-inch displays. The tablet is available in both 5G as well as LTE variants. The upcoming Pad 5 Pro variant is said to come with a 12.4-inch display.

Meanwhile, a tablet with Xiaomi 22081281AC model number, said to be a variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, has been spotted on Geekbench. It is powered by an octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The processor is claimed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The tablet runs on Android 12 and it scores 886 points in the single-core test as well as 3,117 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench 5.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro were leaked in a video posted by tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the clip on Twitter, the TWS earphones may come in Black and Gold colour options.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
ColorOS 13 Will Be Unveiled Globally on August 18: All You Need to Know

