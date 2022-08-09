Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Alleged Design Render Tips Leica-Branded Rear Camera Again: Details

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to launch in China on August 11.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Abhishek Yadav

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is expected to support 67W fast charging
  • This smartphone will be 5.4mm, sport micro-droplet shape hinge
  • The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is said to feature 50-megapixel primary camera

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mix Fold 2 in China on Thursday. The company offered a glimpse at this foldable smartphone from the side and revealed that it will sport a micro-droplet shape hinge. It is yet to officially reveal the design of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. A couple of days prior to its debut, an alleged design render of the handset has been spotted on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. It showcases the outer display and rear panel of the upcoming smartphone.

The purported Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 design render was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). It depicts a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and Leica branding. The outer display of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to feature slim bezels and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout.

A recent report had also suggested that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2's outer camera might sport Leica branding. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Dolby Vision HDR video recording support. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch outer display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an 8-inch inner panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 reportedly also surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site bearing the model number 22061218C. The alleged listing suggests that the smartphone will support 67W fast charging.

The Chinese tech giant announced on Tuesday that the Mix Fold 4 will be launched in China during a launch event set to take place on August 11 at 7pm CST/ 4.30pm IST. Xiaomi also revealed that the smartphone will be 5.4mm thin. It will also unveil the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro at the event.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
