Xiaomi Mix 5 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing; Said to Sport Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The Xiaomi Mix 5 will be one of the most premium smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 March 2022 17:11 IST
The purported successor to the Xiaomi Mix 4 was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to launch during the latter half of the year
  • It is possible that the phone launches as Mix 5 Pro in China
  • The processor of the handset is paired with Adreno 730 GPU

Xiaomi Mix 5 specifications have surfaced online. The purported successor to the Xiaomi Mix 4 was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The platform has listed a Xiaomi phone with the model number 2203121C, which is speculated to be the Xiaomi Mix 5. The Geekbench listing says that the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The listing also tips Android 12 and 12GB of RAM among other things. There is no word of an official launch of the smartphone yet. The Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to launch during the latter half of the year.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 will be one of the most premium smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker. As mentioned earlier, the listing of the handset with model number 2203121C has surfaced on the Geekbench website ahead of the launch. The Mix is codenamed Thor. It is also being speculated that the phone launches will launch in China as Mix 5 Pro.

While there are no further details on the moniker of the handset, the listing says that the phone will be mated to an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.00GHz, which suggests Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is paired with Adreno 730 GPU. 

The Xiaomi phone listed on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM. It runs Android 12 out of the box. The listing shows that the alleged Mi Mix 5 gets a single-core score of 1,257 points and a multi-core score of 3,456 points in the Geekbench tests.

Further details regarding Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone remains to be revealed. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 5 may hit the markets by August or September this year.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix 5, Xiaomi Mix 5 features, Xiaomi Mix 5 specifications, Xiaomi Mix 5 geekbench, Xiaomi Mix 5 launch, Xiaomi Mix 5 launch date, Xiaomi
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Ex-Disney CEO Robert Iger Joins Metaverse Firm Genesis Headed by Indian-Origin Akash Nigam
Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17

