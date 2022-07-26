Technology News
loading

MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features: Details

MIUI 14 is reportedly going to launch with the Xiaomi 13 smartphone.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 26 July 2022 17:43 IST
MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Durc Trinh

With MIUI 14, Xiaomi is also reportedly upgrading the anti-fraud protection feature

Highlights
  • MIUI 14 is said to allow users to uninstall the clock app
  • The new Xiaomi skin is likely to be based on Android 13
  • MIUI 14 is tipped to offer a redesigned information assistant

Xiaomi MIUI 14 screenshots have reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release. The purported screenshots hint at features that could make their way to eligible Xiaomi smartphones with the upcoming update. In the alleged screenshots, the new user interface can be seen with a redesigned information assistant and clock app. The new software is tipped to allow users to restrict permanent notifications as well. Users are said to also get the ability to add text recognition in gallery. Last year, Xiaomi released a MIUI 12.5 update, but users may not get an update to MIUI 13.5 this year.

Screenshots of the alleged MIUI 14 interface were shared in a post on MyDrivers, which is yet to be officially unveiled. The screenshots reveal some new features that the software update will bring for users. Xiaomi is said to not launch a transitional update for the MIUI 13, such as MIUI version 13.5, according to the post. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce any details regarding the next version of its Android-based operating system.

xiaomi miui 14 features expected leaked screenshots mydrivers main MIUI 14

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

 

As per the screenshots shared online, the MIUI 14 could feature a redesigned information assistant and clock app. The clock app user interface can be seen with four tabs on top for Alarm, Clock, Stopwatch, and Timer. With the new software, users will be able to restrict permanent notifications. Xiaomi smartphone users can also feature the text recognition function for the gallery, which will recognise the text in a selected image.

Apart from these features, Xiaomi's new software update might also allow users to add Today's Memory feature to an album. It is also said to allow users to uninstall the clock app. The post also claims that support for Qualcomm Bluetooth LE audio will be added as well. With MIUI 14, Xiaomi is also reportedly upgrading the anti-fraud protection feature. According to the report, it is expected to be released with the Xiaomi 13 series, in late-November or early-December.

According to a recent report, the list of MIUI 14 supported smartphones was leaked online. It revealed that the Xiaomi 13 was at top of the list, followed by Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The report added that the MIUI 14 will likely be based on Android 13, and is rumoured to launch sometime next year. However, as previously mentioned, Xiaomi is yet to officially announce any details regarding the next version of its Android-based operating system.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI 14, MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra
Kerala to Work Towards Achieving Complete Digital Literacy, Educate Children on Cyberspace Threats, CM Says
Titanium Blockchain CEO Admits to Have Carried Out Fraudulent ICO in 2018

Related Stories

MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  5. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  10. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Faces $34 Million Fine in Russia Over Breach of Competition Rules: Details
  2. Russia to Quit International Space Station ‘After 2024’, Newly Appointed Roscosmos Chief Says
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports
  4. ‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says
  5. Audi India to Discontinue ICE Vehicles From 2033, Focus Only on EVs, Top Official Says
  6. Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Get Hit by Another Class-Action Lawsuit in the US
  7. YouTube Music Selects Noor Chahal, Kayan for Foundry Class of 2022: All Details
  8. Titanium Blockchain CEO Admits to Have Carried Out Fraudulent ICO in 2018
  9. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed by a 'Few Months’: Details
  10. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.