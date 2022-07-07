Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 is likely to feature a 50-megapixel outer camera sensor with Leica branding and support for Dolby Vision HDR video recording, according to a tipster. The second foldable smartphone from Xiaomi was previously spotted on China's 3C certification website with the model 22061218C and support for 67W fast charging. The China 3C listing suggested an imminent launch of the handset in China. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch and an 8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that the rumoured Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will feature a 50-megapixel outer camera with Leica branding and Dolby Vision HDR video recording support. The tipster did not reveal additional details of the purported handset.

According to a report, Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 was earlier spotted on China's 3C certification website with the model number 22061218C. The smartphone will reportedly come with support for 67W fast charging. The 3C listing of the foldable phone signals that the handset could be launched in China soon. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the availability and specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 has been tipped to sport 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen panels with 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display and 60Hz refresh rate for the outer display. The smartphone is expected to feature a thinner crease compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. The rumoured foldable phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to launch in mid 2022.

To recall, the current generation Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, was launched in March last year, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset made its debut in China with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,100) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,53,500) for the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Unlike other smartphone models, the foldable handset was not launched in India.

