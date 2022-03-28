Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 will get a cover display of 6.5 inches and the size of its internal display will be 8 inches, according to a noted tipster. The second foldable phone from Xiaomi is also said to come with an improved crease on the internal screen. Furthermore, the information about the specifications and design of the smartphone have also leaked. The phone may get a book-style folding design -- just like the Mi Mix Fold -- and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the alleged Mi Mix Fold 2 smartphone by Xiaomi will get 6.5-inch and 8-inch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside DC dimming feature for eye protection. The cover display of the Mi Mix Fold coems with a 60Hz refresh rate. The tipster goes on to claim that the internal display of the new foldable will get LTPO technology, and the “crease will be much better” (translated) than its predecessor. It is speculated that the Mi Mix Fold 2's screen will have a thinner crease as compared to Mi Mix Fold.

Furthemore, the tipster says that Mi Mix Fold 2 will be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC. This chipset, which could have model number SM8475, is said to be based on TSMC's 4nm manufacturing platform and offer a number of improvements. The phone is said to launch sometime “in the middle of the year”.

Xiaomi did not launch the Mi Mix Fold in India and there is no word on whether the Chinese company will release the second generation of its folding phone in the country.