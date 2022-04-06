Technology News
Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More

Redmi 10 price, originally set at Rs. 10,999, starts at Rs. 9,899 during the sale.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 April 2022 14:21 IST
Redmi Note 11 is available for a starting price of Rs. 11,699 during the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale

Highlights
  • Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale will go on till April 12
  • Xiaomi is offering discounts to SBI credit card users
  • Mi Smart Band 6 is listed for Rs. 2,999 in the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale

Xiaomi has kicked off the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale in India. The discount sale is already live on Mi.com and will go on till April 12. A slew of Redmi and Mi smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale. Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 10, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, as well as premium flagship handsets such as Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G are listed with discounted prices during the sale. RedmiBook 15 and RedmiBook 15 Pro laptops are also available with discounts. The Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale brings deals on Mi and Redmi-branded smart TV models as well as other offerings such as Mi power banks and smart bands.

As part of the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale, live on the company website, Xiaomi is conducting a Rs. 99 Flash Sale on Redmi Note 11S's Horizon Blue variant. The company is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases via SBI credit cards as well.

As mentioned, during Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale in India, the Redmi 9i Sport price will start at Rs. 7,649. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,150 from the regular starting price of Rs. 8,799.

Redmi 10 is listed at a starting price of Rs. 9,899, instead of the original initial price tag of Rs. 10,999. Similarly, Redmi 9A Sport is listed with a starting price of Rs. 6,299, down from the original initial price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Redmi Note 11 is available for a starting price of Rs. 11,699 instead of Rs. 13,499. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 18,999 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 20,999. This model is listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11i 5G can be purchased by paying an initial price of Rs. 20,999 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 24,999. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is priced starting at Rs. 22,999 instead of the original starting price of 26,999. Both these phones are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for purchase during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 20,999, instead of Rs. 26,999. Another flagship phone, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 33,999 instead of the original price of 39,999. Both Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 upon exchange.

During the ongoing sale, Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV X43 are available for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. Redmi Smart TV 32 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,999, while the Redmi Smart TV X43 came with a price tag of Rs. 28,999. Xiaomi's Mi TV 5X range is listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,499. The price of the TV series originally starts at Rs. 30,499 for the base 43-inch model. Models with 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes are also available under the lineup.

RedmiBook 15 laptop is listed with a starting price of Rs. 32,499 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 36,999. RedmiBook 15 Pro is up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 42,999, down from its actual price of Rs. 47,999. Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra are listed with starting price of Rs. 55,499 and 53,999, respectively. The original starting price of Mi NoteBook Pro is Rs. 55,999 and Mi NoteBook Ultra is Rs. 58,999.

Mi Smart Band 6, launched at Rs. Rs. 3,499, is currently available for Rs. 2,999 in the sale. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are listed at a price of Rs. 1,999, while 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i is up for grabs for Rs. 899.

Interested buyers can check out all the deals by heading to the official Mi Fan Festival 2022 page.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • IP53 rated
  • Decent display quality
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Boring design
  • Average camera performance
  • Not the best SoC for gaming
  • Annoying preinstalled apps
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Decent overall performance
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Dust and water resistant design
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Weak selfie, ultra-wide, and macro cameras
  • Android 11, promotional content in MIUI
  • Not great value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Reasonable battery life
  • Relatively portable
  • Bad
  • Mediocre display and sound quality
  • No USB Type-C ports
  • No keyboard backlight or fingerprint sensor
  • Soldered RAM
Read detailed Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro review
Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.80 kg
