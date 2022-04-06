Xiaomi has kicked off the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale in India. The discount sale is already live on Mi.com and will go on till April 12. A slew of Redmi and Mi smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale. Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 10, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, as well as premium flagship handsets such as Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G are listed with discounted prices during the sale. RedmiBook 15 and RedmiBook 15 Pro laptops are also available with discounts. The Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale brings deals on Mi and Redmi-branded smart TV models as well as other offerings such as Mi power banks and smart bands.

As part of the Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale, live on the company website, Xiaomi is conducting a Rs. 99 Flash Sale on Redmi Note 11S's Horizon Blue variant. The company is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases via SBI credit cards as well.

As mentioned, during Mi Fan Festival 2022 sale in India, the Redmi 9i Sport price will start at Rs. 7,649. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,150 from the regular starting price of Rs. 8,799.

Redmi 10 is listed at a starting price of Rs. 9,899, instead of the original initial price tag of Rs. 10,999. Similarly, Redmi 9A Sport is listed with a starting price of Rs. 6,299, down from the original initial price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Redmi Note 11 is available for a starting price of Rs. 11,699 instead of Rs. 13,499. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs. 18,999 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 20,999. This model is listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11i 5G can be purchased by paying an initial price of Rs. 20,999 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 24,999. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is priced starting at Rs. 22,999 instead of the original starting price of 26,999. Both these phones are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 upon exchange.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for purchase during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 20,999, instead of Rs. 26,999. Another flagship phone, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is listed at Rs. 33,999 instead of the original price of 39,999. Both Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G are listed with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 upon exchange.

During the ongoing sale, Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV X43 are available for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. Redmi Smart TV 32 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,999, while the Redmi Smart TV X43 came with a price tag of Rs. 28,999. Xiaomi's Mi TV 5X range is listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,499. The price of the TV series originally starts at Rs. 30,499 for the base 43-inch model. Models with 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes are also available under the lineup.

RedmiBook 15 laptop is listed with a starting price of Rs. 32,499 instead of the original starting price of Rs. 36,999. RedmiBook 15 Pro is up for sale with a price tag of Rs. 42,999, down from its actual price of Rs. 47,999. Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra are listed with starting price of Rs. 55,499 and 53,999, respectively. The original starting price of Mi NoteBook Pro is Rs. 55,999 and Mi NoteBook Ultra is Rs. 58,999.

Mi Smart Band 6, launched at Rs. Rs. 3,499, is currently available for Rs. 2,999 in the sale. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are listed at a price of Rs. 1,999, while 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i is up for grabs for Rs. 899.

Interested buyers can check out all the deals by heading to the official Mi Fan Festival 2022 page.