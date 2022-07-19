Technology News
Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for 100W Wired, 50W Wireless Charging: Report

Xiaomi Mi 13 series is also said to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 July 2022 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lei Jun

Xiaomi Mi 13 may come with Xiaomi Mi 12-like Leica cameras

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 13 is reported to launch in November
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may also debut in November
  • Xiaomi Mi 13 may have four models

Xiaomi Mi 13 is reported to get a self-developed IC, or charging chip, that will enable 100W wired fast charging in a single cell battery, as per a tipster. The phone is also said to come with support for 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is also tipped to get a large battery despite having a slim form factor. The development comes amid speculations that Xiaomi Mi 13 will be among the first lot of smartphones that will come with Qualcomm's next generation of flagship SoC, which may be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

As per a Weibo post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a smartphone, speculated to be the Xiaomi Mi 13, will get a self-developed chip that will enable 100W fast charging in a single-cell battery. The smartphone is also tipped to come with support for 50W fast charging. It is to be noted that Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones come equipped with Surge P1 that is used for power management. It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 series will have an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for more effective power management.

Speculations are rife that Xiaomi Mi 13 will be among the first smartphones that will come with the Qualcomm's next generation of flagship SoC, which may be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro could run on Android 13 and sport a 2K display, as per a report. Four variants of the lineup are said to have surfaced on the IMEI database. The series is said to make its debut in November.

It has also been reported that Qualcomm will announce the launch of the next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during November 14-17 event. The date coincides with the rumoured date of Xiaomi Mi 13 series launch. In addition to fast charging, 2K display, and next-gen SoC, the Xiaomi Mi 13 series are also said to come with Leica cameras.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 13, Surge P1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Xiaomi, Qualcomm
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
