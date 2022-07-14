Technology News
Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite

Mi 11 Lite arrived in India with a starting price of Rs. 21,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 July 2022 18:59 IST
Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Lite features 108-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 31,600)
  • Mi 11 Lite was launched in June last year
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Mi 11 Lite powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC was unveiled in India in June last year. As per a fresh leak, Xiaomi may discontinue Mi 11 Lite smartphone after the successor Xiaomi 12 Lite hits the Indian market. The Xiaomi 12 Lite was unveiled globally last week and is expected to make its India debut soon. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. A 120Hz refresh rate display, and 4,300mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging are the major highlights of the new phone.

Known tipster Paras Guglani via Twitter has suggested that Xiaomi will be discontinuing the Mi 11 Lite soon. According to the tipster, the handset will be removed from all platforms post the India launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. However, the company is said to keep the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE model in the market. Xiaomi has not officially revealed any details about the discontinuation of Mi 11 Lite and the handset is currently listed on the company website, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Mi 11 Lite was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 23,999. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz as well as 90Hz refresh rate options. The handset packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 11 Lite has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and it flaunts a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The latest model, Xiaomi 12 Lite went official in select markets last week with an initial price of $399 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G paired with up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel main sensor, 32-megapixel selfie sensor and 4,300mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging are the other major specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Mi 11 Lite Price in India, Xiaomi 12 Lite Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
