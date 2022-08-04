Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says

Apple topped the super-premium segment with 78 percent market share with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series making up the majority of iPhone shipments.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 August 2022 21:21 IST
Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay

While Xiaomi led in overall smartphone market share, Apple topped the super-premium segment

Highlights
  • Xiaomi saw a 22 percent decline in sales volume in India
  • Samsung was second with 18 percent market share
  • Realme shipments grew 22 per cent in the overall smartphone market

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone market during the April-June 2022 period despite a 22 percent decline in its sales volume, a Cyber Media Research (CMR) report said on Thursday. Xiaomi stayed on top position with 20 percent market share, followed by Samsung with 18 percent share. The Korean phone maker, however, led the growth in 5G phone category with 28 percent market share in that segment, according to the report.

CMR report estimates that 5G smartphone shipments grew 7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a stupendous 163 percent year-on-year during the April-June 2022 quarter.

Apple topped the super-premium (Rs. 50,000 — 1,00,000) segment with 78 percent market share with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series contributing the majority of the iPhone shipments during the quarter, the report said.

"Shipments of 5G capable smartphones have been growing robustly over the last few quarters. With the completion of 5G auctions, and anticipated roll-out of 5G services in India shortly, there will be further momentum in 5G smartphone shipments. During the second quarter of 2022, consumer demand ebbed owing to the overall macro-economic environment," Menka Kumari, CMR analyst for Industry Intelligence Group, said in a statement.

In overall smartphone market, Realme shipments grew 22 percent and the company maintained its third spot with 16 percent share. Vivo and Oppo followed Realme at fourth and fifth spot with 15 and 10 percent market share, respectively.

Chinese feature phone maker Itel occupied top spot in the feature phone segment with 25 percent market share. It was followed by Lava whose shipment grew by 21 percent, helping the home-grown mobile company to capture 21 percent share in the feature phone category.

Samsung occupied third spot in the feature phone market with 11 percent market share despite a dip of 25 percent in shipment volume.

Nokia's shipment volume declined by 8 percent and its market share slipped to 10 percent in June quarter from 11 percent in March 2022 quarter, according to the report.

CMR estimates the overall smartphone shipments to touch 174 million mark in the calendar year 2022.

"We anticipate the second half (H2) of 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints on the run-up to the festive season.

"With major smartphone brands lining up their flagship launches in H2 2022, consumer demand in the premium smartphone segment will continue to remain robust with strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade," said Amit Sharma, CMR analyst for Industry Intelligence Group.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, CMR, Samsung, Apple, Itel, Lava, Realme
Young Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy to Support Family After Father’s Accident, Zomato Responds

Related Stories

Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy After Father’s Accident, Firm Responds
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  4. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  6. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  8. Amazon Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  10. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Announces First-Ever Bond Offering Amid Push to Invest in Virtual Reality Projects
  2. Coinbase Inks Deal to Provide Crypto Services for BlackRock Clients, Shares Soar
  3. Twitter Location Spotlight Feature for Businesses Released, Professional Home Feature Announced: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says
  5. Young Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy to Support Family After Father’s Accident, Zomato Responds
  6. The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know
  7. Intel, Italy Said to Be Close to Clinching $5 Billion Deal for Chip Factory: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Crossbeats Ignite Grande With Ultra-HD LTPS Display Launched in India
  10. Chinese Municipal Bank Issues First E-CNY Loan to Manufacturing Unit as Part of Digital Yuan Expansion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.