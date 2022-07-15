Technology News
loading

Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig

Muralikrishnan served as the chief operating officer of Xiaomi India since 2018.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 July 2022 13:34 IST
Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Muralikrishnan comes with over 25 years of experience in the consumer technology domain

Highlights
  • Xiaomi India's former managing director Manu Jain shifted to Dubai
  • The company is currenty a subject of an Enforcement Directorate probe
  • Muralikrishnan is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta

Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi has promoted its chief operating officer Muralikrishnan B as president to head its India business. Muralikrishnan has been serving as the chief operating officer of the company since 2018. He will assume charge as president of Xiaomi India from August 1.

"In his new role as President of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, and strategic projects, and will continue to work towards strengthening the company's commitment towards the Make in India and Digital India initiative," Xiaomi said in a statement.

Muralikrishan has been the senior most official of the company, spearheading the India operation after Xiaomi India's former managing director Manu Jain shifted his base to Dubai.

The elevation of Muralikrishan comes at a time when the Enforcement Directorate is probing an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law by the company.

Muralikrishnan, an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, comes with over 25 years of experience in the consumer technology domain and has been instrumental in the brand's growth across offline sales, service and operations etc.

"Under Muralikrishnan's able leadership, the company has witnessed strong growth across categories, and has substantially scaled its organisational capabilities, execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment. Xiaomi India will focus on reinforcing its commitment to the country, and will continue to stay true to its core philosophy of delivering innovation for everyone," the statement said.

Last month, Xiaomi India announced the appointment of Alvin Tse as General Manager for its operations in the country. Tse's appointment followed the elevation of Manu Jain to Group Vice President at Xiaomi last year. The company had also revealed that Anuj Sharma, who moved to Poco over two years ago, would join Xiaomi India again as Chief Marketing Officer.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
Mastercard Teams With Digital Assets Gateway Provider Fasset to Drive Crypto Adoption in Indonesia

Related Stories

Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  3. Railways Launches Real-Time Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains On its App
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  6. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  7. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. All You Need to Know About Jaadugar, the Next Indian Netflix Movie
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastercard Teams With Digital Assets Gateway Provider Fasset to Drive Crypto Adoption in Indonesia
  2. Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
  4. NASA’s James Webb Telescope to Help Study Early Cosmic History, Identify Life Outside Our Solar System
  5. Bitcoin Manages to Climb Yet Again to Hold Above $20,500 While Altcoins Try and Wipe Early Week Losses
  6. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know
  7. Railways Launches Updated App To Allow Live-Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains
  8. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Introduces New Characters and Realms
  10. ESA’s Upgraded Vega-C Rocket Lifts Off on Maiden Flight, Releases 7 Satellites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.