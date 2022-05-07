Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Said to Accuse Enforcement Directorate of 'Physical Violence' Threats During Probe

Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the ED seized $725 million (approx Rs. 5,570 crore) lying in its India bank accounts.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2022 12:44 IST
Xiaomi Said to Accuse Enforcement Directorate of 'Physical Violence' Threats During Probe

An official said ED warned executives of "dire consequences"

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has been under investigation since February
  • Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing
  • ED's seizure of Xiaomi India assets were put on hold

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by India's financial crime fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate warned the company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer BS Rao, and their families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated.

The Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the Indian agency seized $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,570 crore) lying in the company's India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments.

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments were legitimate. On Thursday, a judge heard Xiaomi lawyers and put on hold the Indian agency's decision to freeze bank assets. The next hearing is set for May 12.

The company alleges intimidation by India's premier enforcement agency when executives appeared for questioning multiple times in April.

Jain and Rao were on certain occasions "threatened ... with dire consequences including arrest, damage to the career prospects, criminal liability and physical violence if they did not give statements as per the dictates of" the agency, according to the filing in the High Court of southern Karnataka state.

The executives "were able to resist the pressure for some time, (but) they ultimately relented under such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and involuntarily made some statements," it added.

Xiaomi declined to comment citing pending legal proceedings. Jain and Rao did not respond to Reuters queries.

Jain is now Xiaomi's global vice president based out of Dubai and is credited for Xiaomi's rise in India, where its smartphones are hugely popular.

Xiaomi was the leading smartphone seller in 2021 with a 24 percent market share in India, according to Counterpoint Research. It also deals in other tech gadgets including smart watches and televisions, and has 1,500 employees in the country.

FIGHT OVER REMITTANCES

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Tax inspectors raided Xiaomi's India offices in December. On receiving information from tax authorities, the Enforcement Directorate — which probes issues such as foreign exchange law violations — started reviewing Xiaomi's royalty payments, court documents show.

The agency last week said Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited (XTIPL) remitted foreign currency equivalent of $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,570 crore) to entities abroad even though Xiaomi had "not availed any service" from them.

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the agency said.

Xiaomi's court filing alleges that during the investigation, Indian agency officials "dictated and forced" Xiaomi India CFO Rao to include a sentence as part of his statement "under extreme duress" on April 26.

The line read: "I admit the royalty payments have been made by XTIPL as per the directions from certain persons in the Xiaomi group."

A day later, on April 27, Rao withdrew the statement saying it was "not voluntary and made under coercion", the filing shows.

The directorate issued an order to freeze assets in Xiaomi's bank accounts two days later.

Xiaomi has said in a previous media statement it believes its royalty payments "are all legit and truthful" and the payments were made for "in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products."

Its court filing stated Xiaomi is "aggrieved for being targeted since some of its affiliate entities are based out of China".

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, ED
Facebook Accused of Blocking Australian Health Sites by Whistleblower Group

Related Stories

Xiaomi Said to Accuse Enforcement Directorate of 'Physical Violence' Threats During Probe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  3. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  7. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  8. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia to Pay $5.5-Million SEC Penalty for 'Inadequate Disclosures' About Cryptomining
  2. Xiaomi Said to Accuse Enforcement Directorate of 'Physical Violence' Threats During Probe
  3. Facebook Accused of Blocking Australian Health Sites by Whistleblower Group
  4. Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose
  5. US Offers $15 Million Reward for Information on Conti Ransomware Group
  6. AGCO Ransomware Attack Disrupts Tractor Sales During US Planting Season
  7. Global Tech Industry Body Seeks Revision in India's Directive on Reporting of Cybersecurity Breach
  8. Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find
  9. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  10. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.