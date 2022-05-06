Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court

ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court

The ED last week seized bank assets of Xiaomi India saying it found company illegally remitted funds to three foreign based entities.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 May 2022 13:31 IST
ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court

The case will next be heard on May 12

Highlights
  • ED said it found Xiaomi illegally remitted funds to three foreign firms
  • Xiaomi denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments are legit
  • Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021

An Indian court has put on hold a federal enforcement agency's decision to seize $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,570 crore) from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi for suspected violations of foreign exchange laws, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

Xiaomi had denied any wrongdoing, saying its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful". It later filed a challenge against the Indian financial crime fighting agency's decision in the High Court of the southern Karnataka state.

On Thursday, after hearing Xiaomi's lawyers, a judge put a hold on the Enforcement Directorate's decision, said the two sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Xiaomi and the Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The written court order is not yet public.

The relief was granted on the condition that Xiaomi will inform Indian authorities of fund transfers such as royalty payments, one of the sources said.

The case will next be heard on May 12, according to the Indian court's website.

Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24 percent market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Reuters has reported earlier that Xiaomi's former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, was summoned and questioned as part of the directorate's investigation.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi India, ED, Xiaomi
Genome Study Provides Important Insight on Endangered Vaquita Native to Mexico's Gulf of California

Related Stories

ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  9. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  2. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  3. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
  4. Tesla Said to Increase Shanghai Plant Output to 2,600 Cars a Day Starting May 16
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Launched for Select Creators
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.