Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation

Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation

ED claims Xiaomi illegally made foreign remittances to certain entities "in the guise of" royalties.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:52 IST
Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation

Photo Credit: Reuters

Authorities blocked roughly Rs. 3,699 crore in February

Highlights
  • "Amount blocked was a fallout of the December raids"
  • The freeze by IT department was cited by Xiaomi on May 4
  • Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India since 2020

Indian tax officials froze $478 million (roughly Rs. 3,699 crore) worth of deposits lying in local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi in February as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to two sources and a court filing reviewed by Reuters.

The fund freeze by tax authorities, being reported for the first time by Reuters, comes on top of another legal tussle Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi faces where it has challenged — successfully so far — a block on $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,624 crore) of its funds by another Indian enforcement agency for alleged illegal foreign remittances.

In the income tax case, authorities blocked roughly Rs. 3,699 crore in February under a legal provision that allows officials to take such actions to protect New Delhi's revenue interests, a Xiaomi court document showed.

Xiaomi did not respond to a request for comment.

The spokesperson for the income tax department declined to comment.

Two sources with direct knowledge said the amount blocked by tax inspectors was a fallout of the December raids conducted at Xiaomi India offices for alleged income tax evasion.

That investigation, said one of the sources, concerns allegations the Chinese company purchased smartphones from its contract manufactures at inflated costs in India, allowing it to record a smaller profit by selling them to customers and evading corporate income taxes.

It is not clear if the company appealed the decision.

The freeze by the income tax department was cited by Xiaomi in a May 4 court filing in southern Karnataka state, where it is challenging the other bank account seizure done by the federal crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, in the royalty case.

The Directorate says Xiaomi illegally made foreign remittances to certain entities "in the guise of" royalties even though it did not avail any service from them, an allegation the company denies. The Indian court has put on hold the Directorate's decision until May 23 on Xiaomi's appeal.

Referencing the two probes, Xiaomi states in its court document it "has cooperated in each of these investigations and provided all requisite information."

India's Income Tax Department "put under lien" $478 million (roughly Rs. 3,699 crore) of its deposits by an order dated February 18, 2022, Xiaomi stated in its filing.

Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India since 2020, when a border clash occurred between the two nations. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones, such as TikTok, and tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Xiaomi recently hit the headlines with accusations that its executives faced intimidation from Indian Directorate's officials, drawing public rebuttals from the agency and words of support from the Chinese government.

Xiaomi saw its share of the Indian smartphone market quadruple from just 6 percent in 2016 to 24 percent last year, making it the market leader, according to Counterpoint Research.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, ED, Enfocement Directorate
Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch
Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  7. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  8. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC Launched: Price, Details
  10. Infinix Note 12i With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Sonos Ray Budget Soundbar With Dolby Digital Support Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Set for May 19, Now Deleted Official YouTube Video Tips
  4. Black Hole Image of Sagittarius A* Unveiled by Scientists, From the Centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Parkinson’s Disease Might Find Potential Treatment in These Designer Neurons
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Renders Hint at a Lighter Device, to Miss Built-in S Pen Slot
  7. Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets
  8. Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation
  10. Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.