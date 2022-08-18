Xiaomi Civi 2 is in the works and may launch next month, if past leaks are any indication. In a fresh update, the Xiaomi Civi successor has allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 67W fast charging support on the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well. Alongside the Xiaomi Civi 2, another entry-level 5G device has supposedly surfaced on the 3C website. The listing, which indicates 10W fast charging support, is believed to be that of the Redmi 11A.

As per a report by Nashvillechatter, two unannounced Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers 2209129SC and 22095RA98C have bagged certification from China's 3C website. The former is believed to be the Xiaomi Civi 2, while the latter is expected to come with the Redmi 11A moniker.

The charger reportedly spotted along with the Xiaomi Civi 2 carries model number MDY-12-EF, suggesting 67W fast charging support on the upcoming device. The bundled charger of the rumoured Redmi 11A seems to support up to 10W fast charging. The 3C listing suggests that both the phones will have 5G connectivity.

However, Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi Civi 2 and Redmi 11A.

Previous leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Civi 2 could be announced around September as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Civi. The new model is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Civi 2 could pack a micro-curved flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to come with Dolby Vision technology and narrow bezels. Specifications of the Redmi 11A, on the other hand, are expected to pop up online in the coming days.

To recall, the Xiaomi Civi was launched in Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi Civi features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging are the other key highlights of the phone.