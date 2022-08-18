Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A Allegedly Certified by 3C, Charging Specifications Tipped

Xiaomi Civi 2 allegedly appeared on China’s 3C site with model number 2209129SC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 August 2022 10:43 IST
Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A Allegedly Certified by 3C, Charging Specifications Tipped

Xiaomi Civi (pictured) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 is likely to debut in China in September
  • Redmi 11A could debut as an entry-level phone
  • Both the phones could offer 5G connectivity

Xiaomi Civi 2 is in the works and may launch next month, if past leaks are any indication. In a fresh update, the Xiaomi Civi successor has allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 67W fast charging support on the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well. Alongside the Xiaomi Civi 2, another entry-level 5G device has supposedly surfaced on the 3C website. The listing, which indicates 10W fast charging support, is believed to be that of the Redmi 11A.

As per a report by Nashvillechatter, two unannounced Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers 2209129SC and 22095RA98C have bagged certification from China's 3C website. The former is believed to be the Xiaomi Civi 2, while the latter is expected to come with the Redmi 11A moniker.

The charger reportedly spotted along with the Xiaomi Civi 2 carries model number MDY-12-EF, suggesting 67W fast charging support on the upcoming device. The bundled charger of the rumoured Redmi 11A seems to support up to 10W fast charging. The 3C listing suggests that both the phones will have 5G connectivity.

However, Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi Civi 2 and Redmi 11A.

Previous leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Civi 2 could be announced around September as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Civi. The new model is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Civi 2 could pack a micro-curved flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to come with Dolby Vision technology and narrow bezels. Specifications of the Redmi 11A, on the other hand, are expected to pop up online in the coming days.

To recall, the Xiaomi Civi was launched in Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi Civi features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging are the other key highlights of the phone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A, Xiaomi Civi 2 Specifications, Redmi 11A Specifications, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
