Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Dual 32 Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Civi 2 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Civi 2’s pricing begins at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base variant.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 September 2022 16:24 IST
Xiaomi Civi 2 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 2 has a special Hello Kitty version with a pleated pattern on the back

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Xiaomi Civi 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging

Xiaomi Civi 2 launched in China on Tuesday featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The handset has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor. Its stand-out feature is its dual-front camera setup, which Xiaomi claims is the most powerful front camera system ever offered by the company in a smartphone. It features a 32-megapixel primary camera and another 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price, availability

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is available on Xiaomi China online store for a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB model, which costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500). Finally, the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant goes for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

This Xiaomi smartphone comes in black, blue, and pink colours. There is also a special Hello Kitty edition of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that comes in white and sports a pleated pattern on the rear panel.

There is no word from the company regarding the global availability of this smartphone. However, a recent report claimed that the Xiaomi Civi 2 could arrive globally with either the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or the Xiaomi 13 Lite branding.

Xiaomi Civi 2 features, specifications

This smartphone runs on Android 12 with an MIUI 13 skin on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display offers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it boasts a 32-megapixel main camera paired with another 32-megapixel sensor having a 100-degree field-of-view. The smartphone includes several beauty and image-enhancing features in the camera app.

It measures 159.2x72.7x7.23mm and weighs about 171.8g, according to the company. The Xiaomi Civi 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The handset features Stainless Steel VC Liquid Cooling technology for enhanced heat dissipation. This is a dual-SIM smartphone that offers 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC technologies.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 2, Xiaomi Civi 2 specifications, Xiaomi Civi 2 price, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Makes Slim Gains in Use of Sustainable Energy, Cambridge University Research Shows
Garena Free Fire Probe: Enforcement Directorate Searches Premises, Freezes Bank Accounts of Coda Payments

Related Stories

Xiaomi Civi 2 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  2. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Details
  4. Hisense U7H Series, A7H Tornado 2.0 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 6 Launch
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch Set for October 5, Live Images Surface
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme's Dizo Partners With Optiemus Electronics to Manufacture Smartwatches, Audio Wearables in India
  2. Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  3. Garena Free Fire Probe: Enforcement Directorate Searches Premises, Freezes Bank Accounts of Coda Payments
  4. Xiaomi Civi 2 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Makes Slim Gains in Use of Sustainable Energy, Cambridge University Research Shows
  6. FTX Bags Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager for Around $1.44 Billion
  7. Optus Data Breach: Australian Police Investigate Purported Hacker's $1 Million Ransom Demand
  8. Google India Policy Head Archana Gulati Said to Resign Amid Ongoing Antitrust Cases
  9. Oppo A77s Specifications Features Tipped in Purported Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Suggest Incremental Upgrade Over Pixel 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.