Xiaomi Civi 2 launched in China on Tuesday featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The handset has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor. Its stand-out feature is its dual-front camera setup, which Xiaomi claims is the most powerful front camera system ever offered by the company in a smartphone. It features a 32-megapixel primary camera and another 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price, availability

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is available on Xiaomi China online store for a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB model, which costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500). Finally, the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant goes for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

This Xiaomi smartphone comes in black, blue, and pink colours. There is also a special Hello Kitty edition of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that comes in white and sports a pleated pattern on the rear panel.

There is no word from the company regarding the global availability of this smartphone. However, a recent report claimed that the Xiaomi Civi 2 could arrive globally with either the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or the Xiaomi 13 Lite branding.

Xiaomi Civi 2 features, specifications

This smartphone runs on Android 12 with an MIUI 13 skin on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display offers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it boasts a 32-megapixel main camera paired with another 32-megapixel sensor having a 100-degree field-of-view. The smartphone includes several beauty and image-enhancing features in the camera app.

It measures 159.2x72.7x7.23mm and weighs about 171.8g, according to the company. The Xiaomi Civi 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The handset features Stainless Steel VC Liquid Cooling technology for enhanced heat dissipation. This is a dual-SIM smartphone that offers 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC technologies.

