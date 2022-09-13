Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report

Xiaomi Civi 2 will reportedly not launch in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 September 2022 16:19 IST
Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report

Xiaomi Civi 2 will reportedly succeed the Xiaomi Civi (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 could sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display
  • The rumoured Xiaomi phone is said to launch globally
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 could feature Vlog modes

Xiaomi Civi 2 will be unveiled in China by the Beijing-based company this month, according to a report. The handset has been reportedly codenamed ‘Ziyi'. The Android 12-based MIUI 13 stable version is said to be ready for the Xiaomi Civi 2. The above mentioned information, including the launch details, were spotted in latest MIUI code, the report suggests. The phone is expected to launch with different names in other markets as well. The handset will reportedly not debut in India.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the latest MIUI code with build version V13.0.1.0.SLLCNXM has suggested the expected launch details of the Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone. It is expected to debut in China this month. This is in line with a previous report that suggested a similar launch timeline.

The handset will also launch in other markets with either the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or the Xiaomi 13 Lite branding. The phone has been spotted with codename ‘Ziyi'. The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Civi 2 will not launch in India. Xiaomi Civi 2 is reportedly ready for the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. It is said to sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full-HD resolution. The phone will could feature a triple rear camera setup, coupled with the “special” Vlog modes.

The key specifications of the Xiaomi Civi 2 were recently tipped, according to an earlier report. The handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It could sport a micro-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and narrow bezels. It was earlier reported that the phone will not be available in the global markets.

In August, the Xiaomi Civi 2 was reportedly spotted on the China 3C database. It was spotted with the model number 2209129SC, the report highlighted. The charging adapter of the Xiaomi Civi 2 was reportedly listed with the model number MDY-12-EF and 67W charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 2
Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz

Related Stories

Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  3. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  4. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  6. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  7. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
  8. Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details
  9. Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report
  10. Amazon Proposal to End Antitrust Probe by EU Should Be Rejected, NGOs Argue: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.