Xiaomi CIvi 2 will sport a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 11:36 IST
Xiaomi Civi 2 With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on September 27: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 2 could launch outside China with a different moniker

  • Xiaomi also shared a marketing poster of the upcoming Civi 2
  • The Xiaomi Civi 2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • The upcoming Xiaomi phone could sport a 6.55-inch display

Xiaomi Civi 2 will launch in China on September 27 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), the company announced today. The company has also shared a marketing poster of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals its rear design. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is shown to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It also appears with a patterned rear panel. As per a recent report, the phone could run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The handset will reportedly not debut in India.

The Beijing-based smartphone brand announced via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that Xiaomi Civi 2 will launch in China on September 27 at 2pm local time (11:30pm IST). In another post, the company has shared a marketing poster of the phone, which reveals that the Xiaomi Civi 2 will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It can also be seen with a wave-like pattern on the rear panel.

According to a recent report, the Android 12-based MIUI 13 stable version is ready for the Xiaomi CIvi 2, which suggested that it could run the latest user interface out-of-the-box. The phone is said to not launch in India.

However, it will reportedly launch in other markets outside China with either the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or the Xiaomi 13 Lite branding. The Xiaomi Civi 2 could reportedly sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full-HD resolution. The handset is said to feature “special” Vlog modes for the rear camera setup as well.

As per another report, the Xiaomi Civi 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to sport a micro-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and narrow bezels. The phone was previous spotted on the China 3C database with the model number 2209129SC. The charging adapter of the smartphone was reportedly spotted with the model number MDY-12-EF and 67W charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6, Pixel Watch Launch Also Teased

