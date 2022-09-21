Xiaomi Civi 2 will launch in China on September 27 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), the company announced today. The company has also shared a marketing poster of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals its rear design. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is shown to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It also appears with a patterned rear panel. As per a recent report, the phone could run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The handset will reportedly not debut in India.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

According to a recent report, the Android 12-based MIUI 13 stable version is ready for the Xiaomi CIvi 2, which suggested that it could run the latest user interface out-of-the-box. The phone is said to not launch in India.

However, it will reportedly launch in other markets outside China with either the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or the Xiaomi 13 Lite branding. The Xiaomi Civi 2 could reportedly sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full-HD resolution. The handset is said to feature “special” Vlog modes for the rear camera setup as well.

As per another report, the Xiaomi Civi 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to sport a micro-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and narrow bezels. The phone was previous spotted on the China 3C database with the model number 2209129SC. The charging adapter of the smartphone was reportedly spotted with the model number MDY-12-EF and 67W charging support.