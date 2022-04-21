Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Civi 1S features a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging tech.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 April 2022 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Civi 1S sports a gradient diamond-textured finish.

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • The Xiaomi Civi 1S has a 6.55-inch micro-curved OLED display
  • It is claimed to offer over 3 hours of stable gaming performance

Xiaomi Civi 1S was launched on Thursday, the latest addition to the China-specific Civi lineup that was introduced in September 2021. The handset is designed to focus on the selfie-loving crowd. It is packed with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that includes features like 2x zoom and autofocus. There are also several beautification features like 4D Light Chasing Beauty and Native Beauty Portrait 2.0 technologies. The handset sports a 'Miracle Sunshine' design with a gradient diamond-textured finish giving the phone a unique look.

Xiaomi Civi 1S price, availability

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is currently only available in China and is not expected to make its way to the global market. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage option is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,100). It also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage model that costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,700). Finally, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,200). Xiaomi four colour options for the Civi 1S - Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

Xiaomi Civi 1S specifications, features

This handset features a 6.55-inch micro-curved full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC which is claimed to improve the performance of the handset by 27 percent over the last year's Xiaomi Civi. According to the company, this handset can offer over 3 hours of gaming performance with an average frame rate of 87.7 fps. Furthermore, the Xiaomi Civi S is claimed to operate at temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius during regular use.

As we mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Civi 1S features a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera on the front. There is also a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens having an f/2.4 aperture.

It houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. The smartphone features the MIUI 13 interface, which is based on Android 12. The Civi 1S is equipped with dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology. In terms of connectivity, this handset offers multifunctional NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and IR remote control technologies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 1S, Xiaomi Civi 1S Specifications, Xiaomi Civi 1S Price, Xiaomi Civi 1S launch, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
