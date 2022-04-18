Xiaomi Civi 1S will be launched in China on April 21, the company has announced via a post on Weibo. A teaser image shared by Xiaomi via its official account on the Chinese microblogging website suggests the smartphone will have a design identical to the Xiaomi Civi, which made its debut in China last year. The upcoming device is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup with the cameras aligned in the same fashion as on the Xiaomi Civi. There is no official information about the phone's specifications yet.

Xiaomi shared a teaser image on Weibo which says Xiaomi Civi 1S will be launched on April 21 at an event scheduled for 2pm CST (11.30am IST). The Chinese company also announced that the phone will come in a “Miracle Sunshine” (translated) colour option. The teaser image suggests that the smartphone has a rectangular camera module fitted with three lenses. The primary camera has the largest cutout, and apparently, the phone sports a dual flash system. The power button and volume rocker are on the right, and customers will get a curved-edge display.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Specifications (rumoured)

Touted as an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone which was launched in China last year, the upcoming model is tipped to have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and could have 8GB of RAM with an option to choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

A recent report says that the Xiaomi Civi 1S could be the first Xiaomi smartphone with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

For photography, the phone could have a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Xiaomi Civi 1S is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel front camera. The Xiaomi Civi 1S is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 67W fast charging.