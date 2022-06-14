Technology News
Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 499

The Battery Replacement Programme pricing will depend on the smartphone, but starts at Rs. 499.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 June 2022 13:10 IST
Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 499

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Xiaomi's Battery Replacement Programme provide users a refreshed battery for their smartphones

  • The programme will let users replace phone battery if needed
  • Users can get it done from authorised Xiaomi service centre
  • Battery Replacement Programme applies to Xiaomi, Redmi phones

Xiaomi has recently introduced a new "Battery Replacement Programme" for its consumers in India. With the help of this initiative, Xiaomi users will be able to get the batteries of their mobile phones replaced if needed. Users will have to pay a fixed price, starting at Rs. 499, to get their smartphone battery replaced. According to the company, the consumers will have to visit the nearest authorised Xiaomi service centre and ask for a battery replacement if needed. Moreover, this programme is applicable to both Xiaomi and Redmi branded smartphones.

As per an announcement by Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B, the consumers will now be able to replace their Xiaomi smartphone battery starting at Rs. 499. The ones who want to change their batteries due to battery draining or any other issue can get a refreshed battery from the nearby Xiaomi authorised service centre.

Moreover, there is another point to be noted for the consumers that the battery replacement programme pricing is dependent on the smartphone. Users will be charged based on their handsets, as per the company.

The Xiaomi users can also book their appointments to visit the service centre online through Xiaomi Service+ App. Users with older smartphones or phones showing signs of ageing battery life, slow charging, sudden battery percentage dip, etc, can take advantage of this programme and get the battery replaced at a minimal cost.

Besides this, a recent report suggests that the company is currently gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 in the second half of the year. The phone is said to be a part of the Redmi Note 12 series and it may come with a 50-megapixel main camera and has a similar design as the Redmi Note 11, as per the report. The upcoming smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, a flat display, and a centrally-aligned hole-punch cut out for the selfie snapper.

Comments

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Tecno Camon 19 Neo With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 499
