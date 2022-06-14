Xiaomi has recently introduced a new "Battery Replacement Programme" for its consumers in India. With the help of this initiative, Xiaomi users will be able to get the batteries of their mobile phones replaced if needed. Users will have to pay a fixed price, starting at Rs. 499, to get their smartphone battery replaced. According to the company, the consumers will have to visit the nearest authorised Xiaomi service centre and ask for a battery replacement if needed. Moreover, this programme is applicable to both Xiaomi and Redmi branded smartphones.

As per an announcement by Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B, the consumers will now be able to replace their Xiaomi smartphone battery starting at Rs. 499. The ones who want to change their batteries due to battery draining or any other issue can get a refreshed battery from the nearby Xiaomi authorised service centre.

Moreover, there is another point to be noted for the consumers that the battery replacement programme pricing is dependent on the smartphone. Users will be charged based on their handsets, as per the company.

The Xiaomi users can also book their appointments to visit the service centre online through Xiaomi Service+ App. Users with older smartphones or phones showing signs of ageing battery life, slow charging, sudden battery percentage dip, etc, can take advantage of this programme and get the battery replaced at a minimal cost.

