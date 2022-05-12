Technology News
loading

ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million

A high court in Karnataka had reportedly put that freeze on hold after Xiaomi challenged it.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2022 13:46 IST
ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million

Photo Credit: Reuters

The hold decision would continue for now, a judge said

Highlights
  • "Xiaomi is not being allowed to make necessary payments"
  • The judge allowed Xiaomi to use a bank overdraft facility for payments
  • The next hearing is set for May 23

India's financial crime fighting agency asked a court on Thursday to re-instate a freeze on $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,624 crore) in the Indian bank accounts of Xiaomi as it investigates fund transfers by the Chinese smartphone giant.

The enforcement directorate had seized the money saying Xiaomi had illegally transferred funds abroad to three entities, including one in the Xiaomi group, describing them as payments "in the guise of royalty".

But the high court in the southern state of Karnataka put that decision on hold after Xiaomi challenged it, saying all the royalty payments were legitimate.

The hold decision would continue for now, a judge of the same court said on Thursday, adding that the agency would make a formal request later in the day to restore the freeze.

"The matter requires further hearing," added the judge, Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav, who set the next hearing for May 23.

A spokesperson for Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xiaomi's lawyers told the court that banks were not allowing the company to make necessary payments, even though the court had allowed it to use funds for purposes other than royalty payments.

On Thursday, the judge allowed Xiaomi to use a bank overdraft facility for such payments.

The agency's move comes after Xiaomi said in a court filing that its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by enforcement officials, contentions that the agency has dismissed as untrue.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, ED, Enforcement Directorate
RuTube Access Reportedly Restored by Russian Cyber Experts After 3-Day Outage

Related Stories

ED Reportedly Asks Court to Re-Instate Freeze on Xiaomi's Bank Assets Worth $725 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  4. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  5. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  8. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Netflix Will Roll Out Ads Before End of 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 5G Series India Launch Date, Sale Date Briefly Listed on Company Site; Price, Specifications Tipped
  2. Russia Proposes Law to Force Taxi Apps to Share Data With Intelligence Agency
  3. RRR Out May 20 on BookMyShow Stream in Hindi, Other Languages on June 2
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Predicts Tough Quarter Ahead Amid Low Demand, Rising Inflation in China
  5. Need for Speed Mobile Gameplay Allegedly Leaked Online, Tencent Might Be Developer
  6. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Now in Europol's Most Wanted Criminal List
  7. Airbnb Introduces Feature to Redistribute Users From Overcrowded Locales, Encourages Trip Category Search
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Informs Hardware Staffers About Cutbacks, Ensures No Layoffs
  9. Pro-Russian Hackers Target Websites of Several Institutes in Italy: ANSA News Agency
  10. Crypto Trading Reaches Brazil’s Nubank Digital Bank, 1 Percent of Bank’s Cash Holdings Allocated to BTC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.