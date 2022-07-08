'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More

Xiaomi on Friday announced its ‘Xiaomi Turns 8' anniversary sale in India. The company's upcoming shopping festival will allow customers to purchase Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, laptops, televisions and IoT products at discounted rates. The sale is now live and will end on July 13. Customers can purchase smartphones such as the Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi 9A, Redmi 10A, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi OLED 55, Mi TV QLED TV 4K 55, and Mi TV QLED TV 75 will also be available for purchase at discounted rates, during the sale.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.