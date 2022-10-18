Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to make its debut as the Chinese tech giant's next flagship smartphone lineup. There have been numerous leaks and rumours surrounding this upcoming series, which is said to comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra. In a new development, the standard Xiaomi 13 model has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site. The listed Xiaomi handset is said to bear the model number 2211133C. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal any details regarding the smartphones in the Xiaomi 13 lineup.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number 2211133C has surfaced on the 3C certification site. This handset is believed to be the vanilla Xiaomi 13. The alleged listing further suggests that this model could come with 67W fast charging support.

Notably, its predecessors the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro also launched with support for 67W fast charging. However, the Xiaomi 12S lineup was exclusive to Chinese markets. In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi Lei Jun hinted that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in global markets.

An alleged hands-on image of the standard Xiaomi 13 recently surfaced, which offers a glimpse at its triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, the camera module is depicted with a 'LASER' branding, which might be referring to the laser autofocus feature.

A supposed render of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro also leaked in September. It showcases that smartphones feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for housing the selfie camera. They are tipped to sport a curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have also been spotted on the IMEI database. The lineup is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These handsets will likely arrive later this year after Qualcomm unveils this next-generation chipset around mid-November.

