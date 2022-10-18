Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report

Xiaomi 13 series is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series may sport a curved 2K AMOLED display
  • The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to debut in China later this year
  • Vanilla Xiaomi 13 said to bear the model number 2211133C

Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to make its debut as the Chinese tech giant's next flagship smartphone lineup. There have been numerous leaks and rumours surrounding this upcoming series, which is said to comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra. In a new development, the standard Xiaomi 13 model has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site. The listed Xiaomi handset is said to bear the model number 2211133C. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal any details regarding the smartphones in the Xiaomi 13 lineup.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number 2211133C has surfaced on the 3C certification site. This handset is believed to be the vanilla Xiaomi 13. The alleged listing further suggests that this model could come with 67W fast charging support.

Notably, its predecessors the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro also launched with support for 67W fast charging. However, the Xiaomi 12S lineup was exclusive to Chinese markets. In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi Lei Jun hinted that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in global markets.

An alleged hands-on image of the standard Xiaomi 13 recently surfaced, which offers a glimpse at its triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, the camera module is depicted with a 'LASER' branding, which might be referring to the laser autofocus feature.

A supposed render of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro also leaked in September. It showcases that smartphones feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for housing the selfie camera. They are tipped to sport a curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have also been spotted on the IMEI database. The lineup is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These handsets will likely arrive later this year after Qualcomm unveils this next-generation chipset around mid-November.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Lazarus Hacker Group Attacks Local Japanese Crypto Companies With Malware to Steal Cryptocurrencies
Pentagon, EU Said to Consider Funding Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Network in Ukraine

