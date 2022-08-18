Xiaomi 13 series is tipped feature narrow bezels. The tipster also said that the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display with a hole-punch. The handsets could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Previously, the rumoured Xiaomi series was tipped to include two handsets, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both the handsets are said to launch in November this year. Another report mentioned that the Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that the flat and curved displays on the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones could feature relatively narrow bezels. The tipster added that this could be because the two smartphones use a new “packaging technology” (translated). The tipster didn't mention which smartphone will get the flat screen, and which phone will get the curved display.

The smartphones are said to also feature a centered hole-punch cutout on the screen that is expected to house the selfie camera. According to the tipster, the handset will feature a 2K resolution LTPO display with eye protection dimming technology. The new tip about the 2K resolution display is in line with an earlier report.

According to another report, the Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by the SM8550 chipset, which is said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The report also mentioned that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly run on Android 13, and are said to launch this year in November.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that will allow the handset to offer 100W wired fast charging capability in a single cell battery. The smartphone will reportedly also get an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for relatively more effective power management.