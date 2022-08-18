Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Narrow Bezels, Eye Protection Dimming: All Details

Xiaomi 13 series is reportedly expected to launch this year in November.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 August 2022 14:51 IST
Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Narrow Bezels, Eye Protection Dimming: All Details

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is said to launch the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The Xiaomi 13 series could feature a hole-punch display
  • The company is yet to confirm the specifications

Xiaomi 13 series is tipped feature narrow bezels. The tipster also said that the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display with a hole-punch. The handsets could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Previously, the rumoured Xiaomi series was tipped to include two handsets, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both the handsets are said to launch in November this year. Another report mentioned that the Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that the flat and curved displays on the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones could feature relatively narrow bezels. The tipster added that this could be because the two smartphones use a new “packaging technology” (translated). The tipster didn't mention which smartphone will get the flat screen, and which phone will get the curved display.

The smartphones are said to also feature a centered hole-punch cutout on the screen that is expected to house the selfie camera. According to the tipster, the handset will feature a 2K resolution LTPO display with eye protection dimming technology. The new tip about the 2K resolution display is in line with an earlier report.

According to another report, the Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by the SM8550 chipset, which is said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The report also mentioned that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly run on Android 13, and are said to launch this year in November.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that will allow the handset to offer 100W wired fast charging capability in a single cell battery. The smartphone will reportedly also get an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for relatively more effective power management.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro
