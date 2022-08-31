Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 13 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, Could Launch With 120Hz Samsung E6 Display

Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 15:12 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, Could Launch With 120Hz Samsung E6 Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 series will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 12 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to launch in November
  • Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro launch dates have not yet been announced
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi 13 Pro is rumoured to hit the markets in November this year, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now a fresh leak has tipped the display specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series smartphone. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 display with up to 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also tipped to feature a hole-punch cutout in the middle to house the selfie shooter. The Xiaomi 13 series could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and the handsets are said to sport narrow bezels.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted display details of a Xiaomi smartphone without revealing the moniker. The handset is believed to be the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was previously tipped to launch in November.

As per the leak, the handset will feature a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K+ resolution. The Xiaomi phone could flaunt a hole punch display design and is said to have a narrow frame with micro-curved design on both sides.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been subject to several leaks and tips recently. The Xiaomi 13 series could go official in November. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They are said to feature a ceramic back cover made by BYD. As previously mentioned, the phones could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and are expected to feature narrow bezels.

Xiaomi is expected to pack a self-developed IC (integrated circuit) on the upcoming phones, which could enable them to offer 100W wired fast charging support in a single battery cell. The Xiaomi 13 series is also said to feature an upgraded Surge P1 chip for more effective power management.

Xiaomi has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro yet. Meanwhile, Lei Jun, Chief Executive Officer at the company recently confirmed the launch of the next-generation Ultra smartphone in the global markets. While the company is yet to officially announce the phone, it is expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Series, Xiaomi 13 Specifications, Xiaomi 13
Snap Plans to Cut Over 20 Percent Staff, Netflix Hires Two Former Snap Executives: Reports

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, Could Launch With 120Hz Samsung E6 Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  3. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  4. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  5. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
  6. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Renders Leak Online
  9. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C31 Spotted on Geekbench; Listed to Feature Unisoc SoC, 4GB RAM: All Details
  2. Moto E22s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 13 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, Could Launch With 120Hz Samsung E6 Display
  4. AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs to Go on Sale From September 27: Zen 4, 5nm, Up to 16 Cores and 5.7GHz
  5. Snap Plans to Cut Over 20 Percent Staff, Netflix Hires Two Former Snap Executives: Reports
  6. Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 7a May Get Bluetooth LE Audio Standard Support: Report
  7. Monica, O My Darling Release Set for November, Netflix Reveals
  8. Poco M5 Flipkart Page Goes Live in India, Spotted Alongside Poco M5s on Chinese Retailer Website
  9. Vivo Y75s Surfaces on Google Play Supported Device List, TENAA, 3C; May Launch Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.