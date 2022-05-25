Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database. There is not much known about these smartphones for now. However, they are expected to launch in China and globally later this year. The Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 12 lineup in December last year. It is reportedly working on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which could be launched soon. The company is supposedly also working on the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G handset. Let's find out what the IMEI database listings have to offer.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, four new Xiaomi handsets have surfaced on the IMEI database. The model numbers 221113C and 2210132C supposedly correspond to the Chinese models of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, respectively. The global variants allegedly bear the model numbers 2211133G and 2210132G. These smartphones could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Xiaomi could launch these smartphones later this year around November.

Before we could see the introduction of the Xiaomi 13 lineup, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Past reports have suggested that this smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could sport a 6.6-inch display and pack a 4,860mAh battery. This smartphone may include a Sony IMX989 sensor. Xiaomi has also announced its tie-up with German camera maker Leica. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra may even feature an imaging system developed by Leica and Xiaomi.

In related news, Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro had also appeared on the IMEI database. These handsets have been tipped to sport a full-HD+ flexible curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The Xiaomi 12S series is supposed to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with a new hardware-level algorithm for improved performance.