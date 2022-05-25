Technology News
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report

The Xiaomi 13 series could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 May 2022 18:04 IST
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series last year in December

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is currently working on launching the Xiaomi 12 Ultra
  • It has teamed up with German camera maker Leica
  • Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding the Xiaomi 13 lineup

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database. There is not much known about these smartphones for now. However, they are expected to launch in China and globally later this year. The Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi 12 lineup in December last year. It is reportedly working on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which could be launched soon. The company is supposedly also working on the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G handset. Let's find out what the IMEI database listings have to offer.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, four new Xiaomi handsets have surfaced on the IMEI database. The model numbers 221113C and 2210132C supposedly correspond to the Chinese models of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, respectively. The global variants allegedly bear the model numbers 2211133G and 2210132G. These smartphones could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Xiaomi could launch these smartphones later this year around November.

Before we could see the introduction of the Xiaomi 13 lineup, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Past reports have suggested that this smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could sport a 6.6-inch display and pack a 4,860mAh battery. This smartphone may include a Sony IMX989 sensor. Xiaomi has also announced its tie-up with German camera maker Leica. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra may even feature an imaging system developed by Leica and Xiaomi.

In related news, Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro had also appeared on the IMEI database. These handsets have been tipped to sport a full-HD+ flexible curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The Xiaomi 12S series is supposed to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with a new hardware-level algorithm for improved performance.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi, IMEI, IMEI Database
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
