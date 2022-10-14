Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Design

Xiaomi 13 seems to have triple rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 13:23 IST
Xiaomi 13 Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Design

Photo Credit: Cool APK/ Slashleaks

Xiaomi 13 could succeed the Xiaomi 12

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series could include Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13 series could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phones could run on Android 13

Xiaomi 13 series could be making its debut soon. The details about the launch of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone company, but ahead of it, an alleged hands-on image of the vanilla model has surfaced online indicating its design. The live image shows the handset in a black shade and indicates triple rear cameras at the back arranged in a large camera island. The render suggests a design similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra.

An alleged live render of Xiaomi 13 showcasing the design has been leaked by Cool APK via Slashleaks. The leaked live image shows the handset in a black shade. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel, along with the LED flash. The camera island has a 'LASER' branding, which could be a reference to the laser autofocus feature. The look of the smartphone and the positioning of the rear camera module is quite similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra that was launched in India in April last year.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been subject to several leaks in the past. The smartphone series could go official in November. The Xiaomi 13 series is said to sport a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which could launch in November.

Xiaomi is expected to offer 120W fast charging support on upcoming phones. The Xiaomi 13 series could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and are expected to feature narrow bezels. They are also said to feature an upgraded Surge P1 chip for more effective power management.

Xiaomi has not officially shared any details about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro yet. So these details can be taken with a pinch of salt.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Series, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report
Samsung Knox Matrix Announced, a Security System Based on Private Blockchain

