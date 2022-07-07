Xiaomi is seemingly in the works of debuting the Xiaomi 13 series later this year in November. The lineup is expected to include the regular Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. There is not much known about these rumoured handsets for now. However, they are expected to pack SM8550 chipsets, which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Recently, a notable tipster also hinted that the Xiaomi 13 series handsets could come with a ceramic back cover manufactured by BYD.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming SM8550-powered Xiaomi smartphones will sport BYD-made ceramic back covers. The Chinese tech giant previously used ceramic back covers for its flagship handset Mi Mix 4. It was launched in China in August last year and came in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Grey colours.

According to a past report, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro could run on Android 13 and sport a 2K display. Four variants of the lineup have also supposedly surfaced on the IMEI database. As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 13 series is expected to debut in November.

More information regarding the Xiaomi 13 lineup may start surfacing as the rumoured launch date is only a few months away. For the time being, Xiaomi reportedly has its hands full bringing more additions to the Xiaomi 12 series. The company teased the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G on Wednesday. Xiaomi did not delve into its specifications, however, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly also working on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC-powered Xiaomi 12T. Rumours also hint at the existence of a Xiaomi 12T Pro variant codenamed "diting".