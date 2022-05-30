Technology News
Xiaomi 12X Starts Receiving Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch Globally

Xiaomi 12X initially came with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 May 2022 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12X comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12X first got Android 12 two weeks ago in Europe
  • Xiaomi 12X Android 12 update is 3.1GB in size
  • The smartphone was launched in December last year

Xiaomi 12X has started getting the Android 12 update with MIUI 13 on top globally. The smartphone was launched in December last year with Android 11. The European markets had started receiving the Android 12 update two weeks ago. The smartphone appeared on a community forum with the build number V13.0.1.0.SLDMIXM. The handset is also said to be getting the April 2022 Android security patch with the latest update. The size of the update is 3.1GB and is said to bring system security improvements.

According to the Xiaomiui community forum, Xiaomi 12X has started receiving the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update. Although, the smartphone is getting the [Android 12] update, it still misses out on the latest May 2022 security patch and instead is only getting the April 2022 security patch. The April 2022 security patch is said to be bringing several enhancements in terms of system security. Xiaomi had first started rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update two weeks ago for the European markets.

The latest update for the Xiaomi 12X is 3.1GB in size and has the build number V13.0.1.0.SLDMIXM.

Xiaomi 12X should update to Android 12 automatically. In case it doesn't, eligible users can manually update the smartphone by heading over to Settings > About Phone > MIUI Version > Download Update.

To recall, Xiaomi 12X smartphone was first launched in December last year. The smartphone features a 6.28-inch touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection and a triple rear camera configuration. The handset has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88, a 5-megapixel, and a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.4. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery. For storage, it has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. At the time of the launch, the smartphone came with Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12X, MIUI 3, Android 12, Android 11, Qualcomm Snarpdragon 870
iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
India Finalising Consultation Paper on Cryptocurrencies, Says DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

