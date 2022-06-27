Xiaomi 12T specifications have been leaked by a tipster. As per the alleged specifications, the Xiaomi smartphone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with at least two configurations under the hood, 120W fast charging, optical image stabilisation (OIS) in the camera, and MIUI 13 OS skin. The Xiaomi 12T has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website as well. The listing shows a handset with Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

The Xiaomi 12T specifications-related development comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who claims that the Xiaomi 12T (tentative name) is under development and it could sport an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi phone in question is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The 8GB of RAM could be coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Sharma goes on to claim that there could be a 12GB RAM variant as well.

Without giving details about the camera, Sharma says that the alleged Xiaomi 12T will come with OIS. He says the smartphone will also have 120W fast charging support, run Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin, and feature NFC as one connectivity option.

Other connectivity options of the rumoured Xiaomi 12T have been tipped by the alleged FCC listing of the smartphone. A Xiaomi handset with 22071212AG is listed with Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G (7 bands), Bluetooth, GPS, and IR blaster connectivity options. Furthermore, it also shows that the smartphone will arrive in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (as suggested by Sharma).

The Xiaomi handset with 22071212AG model number was previously spotted on IMEI database and is said to belong to the Xiaomi 12T. The IMEI database also showed another smartphone with model numbers 22071212AC. It is similar to the alleged Xiaomi 12T model number with ‘C' reportedly denoting the China variant. It is claimed to be launched as the Redmi K50 Ultra in China. The ‘G' in Xiaomi 12T model number is said to denote global, suggesting that the phone will be known as Xiaomi 12T in rest of the world.

The report mentioned above also listed a few other smartphones with model numbers 22081212G (Xiaomi 12T Pro), 22081212C (Redmi K50S Ultra), and 22081212UG (Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperCharge).