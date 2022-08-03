Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Xiaomi 12T series in the coming months. The lineup is said to include the vanilla Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which might also make their way to India. These handsets are said to be already under testing in several Asian and European regions. Furthermore, a notable tipster has suggested the specifications of the standard Xiaomi 12T. This handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 12T specifications (rumoured)

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the vanilla Xiaomi 12T could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, this Xiaomi smartphone may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The Xiaomi 12T is said to feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. It could sport a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

The smartphone may offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is said to run on Android 12 with an MIUI 13 skin on top. The Xiaomi 12T could pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 67W fast charging. The handset is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Similar specifications were mentioned in a recent report, which said that the regular Xiaomi 12T is codenamed 'Plato'. It also suggests that internal testing of this smartphone along with Xiaomi 12T Pro could have already begun in several Asian and European regions.

The Xiaomi 12T has reportetedly been also spotted on the US FCC database. This alleged listing suggests that it could come with Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G (7 bands), Bluetooth, GPS, and IR blaster connectivity options.