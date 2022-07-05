Technology News
Xiaomi 12T Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone codenamed "plato".

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 July 2022 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Past leaks suggested Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on Xiaomi 12T

  • Xiaomi 12T could sport a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The new smartphone series doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Xiaomi 12T is tipped to offer 120W fast charging support

Xiaomi 12T series, the purported smartphone lineup from Xiaomi is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The new series could include a vanilla Xiaomi 12T model and a Xiaomi 12T Pro variant with “plato” and “diting” codenames respectively. As per a fresh leak, the Xiaomi 12T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. At present, handsets including Poco X4 GT, Realme GT Neo 3, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ also pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Known tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter claimed that the Xiaomi 12T codenamed "plato" will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. The new leak contradicts past reports that have suggested the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on the rumoured smartphone.

The new Xiaomi 12T series could also include a Xiaomi 12T Pro variant with codename diting. As per past leak, the regular Xiaomi 12T model will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and could feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be offered in — 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options and two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The camera unit of the Xiaomi 12T is said to offer an optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature and it is tipped to feature 120W fast charging support. It could also support NFC.

Recently, the Xiaomi 12T has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website as well. It was shown with model number 22071212AG and the listing suggested connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G, Bluetooth GPS, and IR blaster in the upcoming Xiaomi phone.

However, there has been no official announcement from Xiaomi regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 12T series, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Chinese manufacturer recently unveiled its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in China alongside the Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
India’s Cryptocurrency Position Said to Be Vindicated Amid Global Crypto Market Downturn
