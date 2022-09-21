Xiaomi 12T series is expected to launch in October, according to recent reports. The vanilla Xiaomi 12T has reportedly already been spotted on the Geekbench database. Now, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has seemingly also surfaced on this database. The listed handset packs a 3.19GHz octa-core chipset, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It also runs on Android 12 and packs 8GB of RAM. Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will also get a 12GB RAM variant.

A Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number 22081212UG has surfaced on the Geekbench database. It appears to be the global version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. As previously mentioned, this handset could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to boot Android 12 out of the box. It has a single core score of 1,300 points and a multi-core score of 4,061 points. In comparison, the standard Xiaomi 12T achieved a 753 points single-core score and a multi-core score of 2,990 points.

The Xiaomi 22081212UG was previously spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site. It purportedly has also received the UC FCC certification. The alleged listing suggests that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be a dual-SIM handset with 5G network connectivity. It is said to arrive with three configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

A recent report claims that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro could launch sometime in October. This lineup is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with LED flash. Furthermore, the standard Xiaomi 12T could cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,500) at launch. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.