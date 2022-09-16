Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12T Series, Redmi Pad to Reportedly Launch in October: All Details

Xiaomi 12T is listed on the Geekbench website with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 16:41 IST
Xiaomi 12T Series, Redmi Pad to Reportedly Launch in October: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd

Xiaomi 12T is said to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T could run Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • A Redmi Pad tablet could launch alongside the Xiaomi 12T
  • The Xiaomi 12T is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will launch in October, according to a report. The smartphones were recently tipped to launch next week. The company will reportedly also launch an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet in the same month. Additionally, a Xiaomi handset with the model number 22071212AG has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. As per a previous report, this model number belongs to the Xiaomi 12T. The listing suggests that the phone could feature 8GB of RAM, and run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

According to a report by TechGoing, the Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, and an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet will now launch in October. The two smartphones and the tablet were recently tipped to debut globally next week, alongside Redmi Buds 4 Pro.

The tipster had also shared an alleged image of a Xiaomi 12T series phone and the rumoured Redmi Pad, which suggested that the handset could feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. Meanwhile, the tablet could feature an 8-megapixel single rear camera setup. The Xiaomi 12T phone appeared in a Black colour option, and the tablet was seen in a Dark Grey colour variant.

Additionally, a Xiaomi smartphone was spotted listed on the benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number 22071212AG. According to an earlier report, this model number belongs to the Xiaomi 12T. The listing suggests that the Xiaomi 12T could feature Android 12 out-of-the-box and offer 8GB of RAM. The handset could be powered by an octa-core SoC with 2GHz base frequency.

As per the listing, the Xiaomi 12T has scored 753 in single-core performance and 2,990 in multi-core performance. According to a previous report, the Xiaomi 12T series is said to debut in China in two storage configurations. The report highlighted that the Xiaomi 12T could come in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to launch in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

According to another report, the vanilla Xiaomi 12T will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. At the front, it will reportedly feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad, Redmi Buds 4 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report
Dogecoin Rises as Second Largest PoW Cryptocurrency Following Ethereum Merge Arrival

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12T Series, Redmi Pad to Reportedly Launch in October: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  4. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  6. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  7. GoPro Hero 11 Black First Impressions: Unlocking New Possibilities
  8. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Festive Days With Offers, Discounts of Up to Rs. 16,000 on Smartphones, Laptops Announced
  3. Dogecoin Rises as Second Largest PoW Cryptocurrency Following Ethereum Merge Arrival
  4. Xiaomi 12T Series, Redmi Pad to Reportedly Launch in October: All Details
  5. ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report
  7. Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Resident Evil Village DLC: Winters’ Expansion With Third-Person Mode Launches October 28
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details
  10. Twitter Edit Button May Roll Out for Public Testing Starting September 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.