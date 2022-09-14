Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are expected to launch globally next week, according to a tipster. An unidentified Redmi Pad tablet and Redmi Buds 4 Pro are also tipped to launch globally in the coming week. The tipster has shared a purported image of a Xiaomi 12T series phone and the unidentified Redmi Pad. The image suggests that the Xiaomi 12T series phone could feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The smartphone can be seen in a Black colour option.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (yabhishekhd) has shared via Twitter that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are expected to debut globally next week. Yadav further said that an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet and Redmi Buds 4 Pro may also be unveiled in the coming week. The tipster has shared an alleged image of a Xiaomi 12T series phone and the unidentified Redmi Pad tablet. The Beijing-based company is yet to officially announce a specific launch timeline.

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro, Redmi Pad & Redmi Buds 4 Pro most probably launching next week globally. pic.twitter.com/x8GY2U0owV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 14, 2022

The image suggests that the Xiaomi 12T series will feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The Redmi Pad tablet appears with a single 8-megapixel camera setup. The tablet could get a power button on top and the volume rockers on the left spine. The Xiaomi 12T series handset can be seen in Black colour option, and the rumoured Redmi Pad appears in a dark grey colour option.

According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 12T was earlier tipped to debut in China this month in two storage configurations — an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is tipped to be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi 12T will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is said to feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In August, the Redmi Pad 4G was reportedly spotted on the China 3C certification database. The tablet is said to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It could sport an 11.2-inch IPS display as well.