Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report

Xiaomi 12T price is expected to start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,700) in Europe, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 21:09 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Xiaomi 12T Pro could sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Xiaomi 12T is said to feature a Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC
  • The upcoming Xiaomi phones could feature the same display

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro's alleged renders and specifications have leaked online ahead of its launch, according to a report. The renders suggest that the rumoured smartphone series could launch in at least two colour options. The report highlights that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will feature different SoCs and primary camera sensors. The Xiaomi 12T Pro will reportedly feature a 200-megapixel camera, whereas, the Xiaomi 12T will only get a 108-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to launch in October.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro price, availability

Xiaomi 12T price is expected to start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,700) in Europe, according to a report by WinFuture. The Xiaomi 12T Pro price is said to start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 67,600) in Europe. The report also shared some key specifications and purported render of the upcoming phones. As per the renders, the handsets could come in at least two — Black and Blue — colour options.

According to another recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series will launch globally in October, alongside an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet.

Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12T Pro will reportedly run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It could feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash as well, as per the purported renders. At the front, the phones can be seen with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera. On the right side, the smartphones could get the volume rockers and the power button.

xiaomi 12t renders leak winfuture Xiaomi 12T

Photo Credit: WinFuture

As per the report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 3.2GHz of maximum frequency. The handset is said to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset will reportedly debut in some countries with an 8GB RAM option as well. The smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.69 aperture lens, as per the report. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. At the front, the Xiaomi 12T Pro could sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout on the top of the display. It is said to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,220x2,712 pixels resolution. The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Xiaomi 12T specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have identical specifications, with three notable differences, according to the report. The vanilla Xiaomi 12T will reportedly run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. The handset is said to only launch with 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB of RAM expected for the Pro model.

The vanilla Xiaomi 12T will reportedly sport the same display and battery as the Pro model. It is said to feature only a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, instead of a 200-megapixel sensor. According to the report, both the handsets will get Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 support for connectivity.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T price, Xiaomi 12T Pro price, Xiaomi 12T specifications, Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details

