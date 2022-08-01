Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro's internal testing has begun in various Asian and European regions, according to a tipster. The smartphones are expected to debut in the next couple of months, and at least one of the two smartphones could come to India, the tipster adds. Additionally, the technical specifications of the Xiaomi 12T have been reportedly leaked. As per an earlier report, the handset has been codenamed ‘Plato', and is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared via Twitter that the internal testing of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro has begun in various Asian and European regions. According to the tipster, the smartphones could debut in the next couple of months, and at least one of the two smartphones could be launched in India.

[Exclusive] Internal testing of the Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro devices has begun in various Asian and European regions. Expect the launch to happen in the next couple of months. There are chances of the series (or at least 1 device) making it to India as well.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 1, 2022

Additionally, a report by Xiaomiui has shared the technical specifications of the Xiaomi 12T. The smartphone is said to sport a display with 1,200x2,712 pixels resolution. It could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The handset is said to feature the same display as the Pro model. The report added that the smartphone could launch in September.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12T could reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it is said to get a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 selfie shooter.

According to an earlier report, Xiaomi 12T series has been tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. It is expected to run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin on top. It could get a display with 120Hz refresh rate as well. It is said to feature 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. The camera is expected to offer optical image stabilisation. The rumoured handset has also been tipped to get 120W fast charging and NFC support. The smartphone is said to have been codenamed ‘Plato', as per the report.

Xiaomi 12T has reportedly been spotted on the US FCC certification database listed as 22071212AG. A handset with the same model number has also been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at the upcoming launch of the purported Xiaomi 12T smartphone.