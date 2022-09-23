Technology News
Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch: All Details

Xiaomi 12T Pro will feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup, as per the renders.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T could feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The upcoming Xiaomi phones are expected to launch in October
  • Xiaomi 12T series price in Europe was recently leaked

Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T purported renders have been leaked online by a tipster. Both the smartphones are shown to feature a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. The Xiaomi 12T Pro appears with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, and the Xiaomi 12T with a 108-megapixel primary camera. This is not the first time the Xiaomi 12T series renders have surfaced online. In another recent leak, the Xiaomi 12T series price, specifications, and images had leaked online. The latest renders show suggest the same design as the ones shared earlier.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared via Twitter the alleged renders of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T, suggesting the full design of the upcoming smartphones. The Xiaomi 12T Pro can be seen with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. At the front, the handset is shown to features a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T is seen with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, and the same hole-punch cutout on the display.

Both smartphones will feature identical design, as per the renders. The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T could feature a power button and the volume rockers on the right spine. At the bottom, the handsets could sport a USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray. At the top, the phones can be seen with a secondary speaker grille next to the Harman Kardon branding, and a noise cancelling microphone.

xiaomi 12t pro renders ev leaks Xiaomi 12T Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The purported renders of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T suggest a design in line with the previously shared renders of the phones. The report, which earlier highlighted the images of the handsets, also shared its expected pricing, colour options, and specifications.

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T price, availability (rumoured)

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Europe is expected to start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. ), according to the report. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T is said to be priced in Europe at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. ). Smartphones could be available in at least two — Black and Blue — colour options. The Xiaomi 12T series will reportedly launch globally in October.

Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,220x2,712 pixels resolution, and a hole-punch cutout. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the Xiaomi 12T Pro could get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 12T specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12T will reportedly sport identical specifications as the Xiaomi 12T Pro with a few notable differences. First, the Xiaomi 12T is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Lastly, the phone is said to sport a 108-megapixel triple rear camera instead of a 200-megapixel sensor expected on the Pro model. It will reportedly feature Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 support for connectivity.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro price, Xiaomi 12T price, Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications, Xiaomi 12T specifications
Comment
