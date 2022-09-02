Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad have been leaked in an image shared by a tipster. The images suggest that both the devices will come with a similar camera module. The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come with a 200-megapixel main sensor and the Redmi Pad will get an 8-megapixel primary camera. Both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the unidentified Redmi Pad have been spotted on many certification websites. The smartphone's specifications have also been leaked on several occasions in the past.

As per an image shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the unidentified Redmi Pad will sport similar-looking camera modules. While the rectangular module on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is suggested to have three cameras and an LED flash, the Redmi Pad may get a single shooter with no flash. Furthermore, the image indicates that the Xiaomi 12T Pro may come in a grey colour option and the unidentified Redmi Pad could get a silver colour variant.

Without delving out much information on the devices, the tipster claims that Redmi Pad will sport an 8-megapixel main camera and the Xiaomi 12T Pro will pack a 200-megapixel primary sensor — something that has already been leaked in the past.

The rumour mill suggests that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro. It has been spotted on Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database listing suggesting 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Its NBTC listing hints at 5G and 4G LTE network connectivity, dual-SIM, as well as NFC support.

Meanwhile, a tablet with Redmi Pad 4G moniker was purportedly spotted on the 3C website. It is said to sport an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen, get a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood, and pack a 7,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Another Redmi tablet, the Redmi Pad 5 has been tipped to arrive in India. This particular tablet could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, an 11-inch or 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.