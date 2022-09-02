Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera Again, Redmi Pad Image Leaks

The Redmi Pad is expected to come with an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 12:53 IST
Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera Again, Redmi Pad Image Leaks

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T Pro may be rebranded Redmi K50S Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro has been spotted on multiple websites
  • Unidentified Redmi Pad could be Redmi Pad 5
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro may get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad have been leaked in an image shared by a tipster. The images suggest that both the devices will come with a similar camera module. The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will come with a 200-megapixel main sensor and the Redmi Pad will get an 8-megapixel primary camera. Both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the unidentified Redmi Pad have been spotted on many certification websites. The smartphone's specifications have also been leaked on several occasions in the past.

As per an image shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the unidentified Redmi Pad will sport similar-looking camera modules. While the rectangular module on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is suggested to have three cameras and an LED flash, the Redmi Pad may get a single shooter with no flash. Furthermore, the image indicates that the Xiaomi 12T Pro may come in a grey colour option and the unidentified Redmi Pad could get a silver colour variant.

Without delving out much information on the devices, the tipster claims that Redmi Pad will sport an 8-megapixel main camera and the Xiaomi 12T Pro will pack a 200-megapixel primary sensor — something that has already been leaked in the past.

The rumour mill suggests that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro. It has been spotted on Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database listing suggesting 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Its NBTC listing hints at 5G and 4G LTE network connectivity, dual-SIM, as well as NFC support.

Meanwhile, a tablet with Redmi Pad 4G moniker was purportedly spotted on the 3C website. It is said to sport an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen, get a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood, and pack a 7,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Another Redmi tablet, the Redmi Pad 5 has been tipped to arrive in India. This particular tablet could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, an 11-inch or 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro Specifications, Redmi Pad, Redmi Pad Specification, Redmi Pad 5, Xiaomi
Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera Again, Redmi Pad Image Leaks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
  2. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Wear OS 3 Watches: Reports
  3. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  7. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — all you need to know
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
  2. Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project
  3. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
  4. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Google Reportedly Letting Some Users Bookmark Pages Directly From Mobile Search Results
  6. Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera Again, Redmi Pad Image Leaks
  7. Bitcoin Patron Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Face US Lawsuit Over Tax Fraud Allegations
  8. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan Pricing Details Confirmed for Ireland and Colombia
  9. US Export Ban on Advanced AI Chips to Hit China's Access to Technology
  10. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.