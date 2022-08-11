Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price, Colour Options Leaked: All Details Here

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro price, variants, and colour options have been leaked recently. As per a report, both the smartphones will launch in three colour options. As per the alleged specifications of the Xiaomi 12T, the handset is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The company is expected to unveil the Xiaomi 12T series in the coming months. The lineup might make their way to India as well.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro price (rumoured)

Citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, MySmartPrice reports that both the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be launched in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options. The report says that Xiaomi may launch the smartphones in October and they will have [at least one version with] 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 12T 5G is said to be priced between EUR 600–EUR 620 (roughly Rs. 49,400 – Rs. 51,000), meanwhile the Xiaomi 12T Pro is claimed to be priced between EUR 800–EUR 820 (roughly Rs. 65,800 – Rs. 67,500). The India pricing is said to be “much lower.”

Recently, the Xiaomi 12T specifications were leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. He claimed that the Xiaomi 12T could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Xiaomi smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It may also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The phone is tipped to get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone, which is said to have codenamed 'Plato', may come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It is claimed to get 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Xiaomi 12T could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and run Android 12.

Reportedly, internal testing of both the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro has begun in various Asian and European regions. At least one of the two smartphones could be launched in India.