Xiaomi 12T Pro has allegedly been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website suggesting that the smartphone is on its way to multiple markets in Asia. The smartphone has already been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website and it was reported that internal testing of the phone has already started in Asian and European markets. Meanwhile, a publication has claimed that it has obtained an image which indicates that the Xiaomi 12T pro will come with a 200-megapixel sensor.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the rumoured Xiaomi 12T Pro has received the NBTC certification. The image shared by Sharma suggests that the Xiaomi phone has a model number 22081212UG. A smartphone with the same model number has already been spotted on the US FCC website. The listing hinted that it would come with 5G 4G LTE network connectivity, dual-SIM as well as NFC support. It may ship with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

It has been rumoured that the Xiaomi 12T will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro, which is tipped to debut as Xiaomi 12T Pro globally. A Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database listing suggested that the handset will come with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Other than this, the phone is also tipped to come with a 200-megapixel main sensor.

Since, the Redmi K50S Pro and the Xiaomi 12T Pro are said to pack the same specifications, it will not be wrong to assume that the latter will also have a 200-megapixel sensor. This presumption can be backed by a report in French publication Phonandroid (via GSMArena). The report claims that they have got an image of the Xiaomi 12T Pro suggesting a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The image shows a smartphone module with three cameras and “200MP”. It is suggested that the Xiaomi 12T Pro inherits the design of the Xiaomi 12 Pro but has a more protruding camera module than it. According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series could arrive later this year in October in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

