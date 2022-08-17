Technology News
Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

Xiaomi 12T Pro has already been spotted on US FCC and its internal testing is reportedly underway in Asia as well as Europe.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2022 14:41 IST
Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T Pro may get a triple rear camera setup

  • Xiaomi 12T Pro tipped to get same design as Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • It is said to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in three colour options

Xiaomi 12T Pro has allegedly been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website suggesting that the smartphone is on its way to multiple markets in Asia. The smartphone has already been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website and it was reported that internal testing of the phone has already started in Asian and European markets. Meanwhile, a publication has claimed that it has obtained an image which indicates that the Xiaomi 12T pro will come with a 200-megapixel sensor.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the rumoured Xiaomi 12T Pro has received the NBTC certification. The image shared by Sharma suggests that the Xiaomi phone has a model number 22081212UG. A smartphone with the same model number has already been spotted on the US FCC website. The listing hinted that it would come with 5G 4G LTE network connectivity, dual-SIM as well as NFC support. It may ship with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

It has been rumoured that the Xiaomi 12T will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro, which is tipped to debut as Xiaomi 12T Pro globally. A Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database listing suggested that the handset will come with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Other than this, the phone is also tipped to come with a 200-megapixel main sensor.

Since, the Redmi K50S Pro and the Xiaomi 12T Pro are said to pack the same specifications, it will not be wrong to assume that the latter will also have a 200-megapixel sensor. This presumption can be backed by a report in French publication Phonandroid (via GSMArena). The report claims that they have got an image of the Xiaomi 12T Pro suggesting a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The image shows a smartphone module with three cameras and “200MP”. It is suggested that the Xiaomi 12T Pro inherits the design of the Xiaomi 12 Pro but has a more protruding camera module than it. According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series could arrive later this year in October in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
