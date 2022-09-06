Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are reported to launch later this month. Both the phones are expected to come in two configurations and three colours each. Both the phones have been a part of a lot of leaks over the past few months. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been tipped to come with a 200-megapixel main camera and may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12T, on the other hand, may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood.

Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani, has reported that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be launched later this month. The phones are tipped to debut in China as well as other global markets, including India. The report claims that Xiaomi will launch the handsets in two configuration options and three colours each.

The Xiaomi 12T is claimed to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to debut in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage choices. The report further says that the handsets could come in three colours: Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Silver.

The information about the phones' configuration, along with price, and colour options were leaked last month. A report claimed that both the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be launched in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options — which is in line with the latest leak mentioned above. It, however, suggests an October timeline. As far as configurations are concerned, the phones are said to have at least one version with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12T is claimed to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is tipped to get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Xiaomi 12T could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and run Android 12.

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will launch globally as a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro. It could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, and 120W fast charging support.