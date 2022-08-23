Xiaomi 12T Pro has allegedly been spotted on the Google Play Console Listing suggesting that the smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and at least one variant will get 12GB of RAM. A part of the Xiaomi 12T series, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has already received various certifications including from US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). Previous reports suggest that the phone will come with a 200-megapixel sensor, 120W fast charging support, and three colour options.

MySmartPrice shared the Xiaomi 12 Pro Google Play Console listing which suggests that the flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The listing also suggests that the phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and it could run MIUI 13 on top. It is also listed with 12GB of RAM indicating at least one variant with 12GB RAM.

The smartphone's FCC listing suggested that it may ship with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. Apart from this, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is also reported to come with 5G and 4G LTE network connectivity, dual-SIM and NFC support.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was also spotted on NBTC website as well as on Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database listing suggesting that the handset will come with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Meanwhile, a French publication claimed that they have obtained an image of the Xiaomi 12T Pro suggesting a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro which is tipped to come with a 200-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to make its debut in the coming months as a successor to the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.