Xiaomi 12T Pro has reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. This listing reveals key specifications of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, including RAM and storage options. So far, the Chinese tech giant has remained tight-lipped regarding the Xiaomi 12T series, which is expected to arrive this year along with the regular Xiaomi 12T. These smartphones could also make their way to India. Internal testing of these handsets has reportedly already begun in several European and Asian regions.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been listed on the FCC database bearing the model number 22081212UG. The listed Xiaomi smartphone features 4G LTE and 5G network connectivity. Furthermore, it is said to offer dual-SIM and NFC support. The handset is tipped to be launched in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations, according to the listing.

According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series could arrive later this year in October. The Xiaomi 12T Pro could be priced around EUR 800–EUR 820 (roughly Rs. 64,700 – Rs. 66,200). Meanwhile, the regular Xiaomi 12T could cost between EUR 600–EUR 620 (roughly Rs. 48,500 – Rs. 50,000). Only one of the two smartphones is expected to launch in India and it might be cheaper than the global variant. These smartphones could be available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

Past rumours have suggested that the Xiaomi 12T Pro could be the global version of the China-specific Redmi K50S Pro. It is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is believed to be codenamed 'diting' and might not arrive in India.

A recent report mentions that the Redmi K50S Pro might feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Since the Xiaomi 12T Pro is believed to be rebranded version of the Redmi K50S Pro, we can expect it to feature similar specifications.