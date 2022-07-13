Xiaomi 12T series and Xiaomi 12S series have allegedly been spotted on EEC database suggesting that the phones could launch in global markets soon. As per a report, Redmi and Poco are also expected to launch a bunch of smartphones in global markets. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China and there have been a lot of rumours around the Xiaomi 12T smartphone series lately. The series is speculated to arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

As per a report by Rootmygalaxy, a huge list of phones from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco have been spotted on EEC website suggesting their global launch. The listing shows that the model numbers of the phones have “22” prefix that is said to denote the year of launch and suffixes are regions where “I” stands for India. There are a total of five phones that have “I” suffix. The report also says that Xiaomi may launch the Xiaomi 12T, the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperCharge, and the Xiaomi 12S soon in global markets soon.

It is to be noted that the Chinese company recently launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China. The series has the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S smartphones. They are all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Rumours have suggested that just like the Xiaomi 12S series, phones in the alleged Xiaomi 12T series will also be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.

The listing on EEC certification also shows model numbers of smartphones that reportedly belong to the Redmi K50S series. The Redmi K50S series was previously spotted on Mi Code. Both the Redmi K50S and K50S Pro handsets are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.