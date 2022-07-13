Technology News
Xiaomi 12T Series, 12S Series Allegedly Spotted on EEC Database Tipping Global Launch

A number of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones were allegedly spotted on EEC database.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 July 2022 14:05 IST
Xiaomi 12T Series, 12S Series Allegedly Spotted on EEC Database Tipping Global Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S series was recently launched in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S series has three smartphone models
  • Rumoured Redmi K50S was also spotted in the list
  • Xiaomi 12T series is also tipped to include three models

Xiaomi 12T series and Xiaomi 12S series have allegedly been spotted on EEC database suggesting that the phones could launch in global markets soon. As per a report, Redmi and Poco are also expected to launch a bunch of smartphones in global markets. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China and there have been a lot of rumours around the Xiaomi 12T smartphone series lately. The series is speculated to arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

As per a report by Rootmygalaxy, a huge list of phones from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco have been spotted on EEC website suggesting their global launch. The listing shows that the model numbers of the phones have “22” prefix that is said to denote the year of launch and suffixes are regions where “I” stands for India. There are a total of five phones that have “I” suffix. The report also says that Xiaomi may launch the Xiaomi 12T, the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the Xiaomi 12T Pro HyperCharge, and the Xiaomi 12S soon in global markets soon.

It is to be noted that the Chinese company recently launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China. The series has the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S smartphones. They are all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Rumours have suggested that just like the Xiaomi 12S series, phones in the alleged Xiaomi 12T series will also be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.

The listing on EEC certification also shows model numbers of smartphones that reportedly belong to the Redmi K50S series. The Redmi K50S series was previously spotted on Mi Code. Both the Redmi K50S and K50S Pro handsets are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12S, Redmi K50S, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
