Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S Launch Date Set for July 4: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 12S series launch will be livestreamed through the company's social media channels.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 June 2022 11:20 IST
Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S Launch Date Set for July 4: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi 12S series will comprise three different models

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S series is confirmed to have Leica optics
  • The new series is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro may get a MediaTek version as well

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S are set to launch on July 4, the Chinese company has announced. The Xiaomi 12S series will be the company's first range to come with Leica optics. All three phones in the series are also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, some previous reports suggested that the Xiaomi 12S Pro would also come in a distinct variant carrying the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi released a teaser image to announce the launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series. The launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on July 4 and will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's social media channels.

 

The teaser image also highlights the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica that was announced last month. Separately, the company confirmed on Weibo that the series will comprise three different models: the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi is expected to start creating some hype for its new smartphone series in the coming days. Meanwhile, some recent reports have suggested the specifications of the upcoming phones.

Xiaomi 12S series specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 12S series is expected to be one of the first smartphone families to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Companies including Asus, Realme, and iQoo are also about to release their new models with the latest Snapdragon chip.

Xiaomi is also likely to continue its partnership with MediaTek and bring the Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition powered by the chipmaker's Dimensity 9000 SoC.

In the series, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are tipped to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition, on the other hand, is said to have 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Xiaomi 12S Pro is rumoured to have 120W fast charging support. However, listings on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C or CCC) website suggested that the regular Xiaomi 12S as well as the Xiaomi 12S Pro both would carry 67W charging.

An alleged Geekbench listing also recently suggested that the Xiaomi 12S would run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz.

We can also safely expect that the entire Xiaomi 12S series would offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates as well as a metal body to deliver a premium look and feel to users.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi, Leica
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Taiwan's GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Silicon Wafer Plant in Texas
BTC, ETH See Losses as Crypto Market Slips Again a Day After Showing Recovery Signs

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S Launch Date Set for July 4: Expected Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  3. Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Set for July 4: All Details
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed to Be World's First IPX4 Gaming Smartphone Series
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  7. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
  9. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  10. OnePlus 10RT Alleged Camera Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Leaked, 3 Variants Said to Be in the Works
  2. Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G With AMOLED Display Teased to Launch Soon in India
  3. iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition Render Leaked: All the Details
  4. OnePlus 10RT Leaked Camera Specifications Tip 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  5. Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi Trailer: Netflix’s Latest Crime Docu-Series Is as Unnerving as It Gets
  6. Google Analytics Leaving Behind a Large Number of Users Due to Restrictions in Europe: 10 Points
  7. Meta Pay: Digital Wallet by Meta Launched to Facilitate Digital Payments in Metaverse
  8. Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out July 1 on Amazon Prime Video
  9. iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  10. Google Pixel 6a to Sport Faster Fingerprint Sensor, Phone Heats Up After Camera Usage: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.